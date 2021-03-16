ST. ALBANS — Ian Carpenter and Christopher Catignola just completed their final Nordic season. The boys have known each other since they ran together in their freshman year in their first season of cross country. Since then, they’ve competed in three varsity sports with BFA and with the Unified Sports program.
Cotignola and Carpenter compete in cross country in the fall, Nordic in the winter, and track and field in the spring. Cotagnola, a senior, has been a captain on the cross country team since his sophomore year.
Tell me a little bit about what you liked and what you’ll remember about this Nordic season? “We missed about a month and a half of season, and we missed the Tour de Chittenden, which we all like,” said Cotignola.
Cotignola and the coaches put together an ‘under the lights’ race, complete with brackets this winter.
“It was a one-lap sprint around the soccer field, where we raced against each other. That was a lot of fun,” said Cotignola.
Did you enjoy the state meet on Monday, March 8? “It was a fantastic day! The conditions were tough, but the race was the most normal one we’ve had. We got to race against more than one other school. Usually, we send the whole team down, but we couldn’t do that this year because of Covid,” said Cotignola.
Cotignola planned a birthday surprise for Carpenter. ”Ever since I’ve been a captain, Ian has been telling me he wanted to be a captain. I made a certificate for him that was signed by the other captains, coaches, and BFA AD Dan Marlow. It made Ian captain for a day!”
At the end of the race, the team sang Happy Birthday to Carpenter and ran with him as he raced to the finish.
“The fact that Chris organized that with no adults says a lot about his integrity and his understanding of the big picture,” said Kaisa Bilodou, CIP leader and the Assistant Coordinator of Unified Sports.
What are you looking forward to this spring in the track and field season? “I’m looking forward to building the last memories of my high school career,” said Cotignola.
“I’m looking forward to track and having spectators. I want to bring back the fans,” said Carpenter.
How has your relationship impacted your high school experience? “When I joined Unified Sports, I learned how much of the game is about building relationships. I’m going to make sure to keep this friendship because I don’t want it going anywhere,” said Cotignola.
“Chris helped me run much faster, and Chris is a friend I love,” said Carpenter. “I love to see his beautiful smile.”
