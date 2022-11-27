BFA-St. Albans had two runners travel to Van Cortland Park in New York City to compete in the Northeast Region Champs Sports Cross Country Championships on Nov. 26. Four Regional Championships across the United States serve as qualifiers for the National Championship in San Diego. The race series started in 1983 as the Kinney XC Championship, changing to the Foot Locker Championship in the early '90's, becoming the East Bay Championship in 2018, and changing to Champs Sports in 2022.
While the sponsor name has changed through the years, the competition has stayed strong. Runners from Virginia north make up the Northeast. While many of the top runners vie for a spot in the National Championship (the top 10 qualify from the seeded races), there have been races added through the years to give others a chance to race in a championship-caliber race and be named to the All-Northeast Team. Currently, the first through 10th are named All-First Team, 11th through 20th are named All-Second Team, and 21st through 30th to the All-Third Team.
Jacoby Soter and Toby Hurteau competed in the Freshman/Sophomore race placing 46th and 48th, respectively. When the divisions were separated, they placed 21st and 23rd, respectively in the Freshman Division, to be named All-Northeast Champs Sports Third Team. Their times were 19:22 and 19:23. It was a great way for them to finish up their incredibly successful freshman cross country season.
