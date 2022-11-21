Porter Hurteau and Teddy Tremblay continued their season on Sunday, Nov. 20, in North Berwick, Maine, in the Region 1 United States America Track and Field (USATF) Cross Country Championships. Both are competing on a Green Mountain Athletic Association team. They have teamed up with six runners from St. Johnsbury to qualify for and compete at Nationals this year in Texas at the Texas A&M University cross country course. USATF consists of 56 Associations that make up 15 Regions around the United States.
The Green Mountain Athletic Association is in the New England Association, which includes Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Region 1 is made up of the following Associations: Adirondack, Connecticut, Long Island, Maine, New York, and New England.
USATF Championships are made up of 2-year age groups. Each group can send the top 30 individuals and the top five teams from each of those age groups from the Association Meets to the Regional Meets and the same numbers onto the National Championships. The team was given a waiver to miss the New England Association Championships because the High School New England Championships were the day before. The team is competing in the 15-18 age groups. The 17-18 age group has a tendency to have fewer athletes, so they combine the 15-16 with the 17-18 group for team scoring.
The team got to see their competition for the first time on Sunday. St. Johnsbury's Andrew Thronton-Sherman and BFA-St. Albans' Porter Hurteau ran with the lead pack for most of the race. Andrew placed third overall and first in the 15-16 age group, and Porter finished fourth overall and second in the 15-16 age group.
St. Johnsbury had the next four runners for the team across the line. Carson Eames placed eighth overall and fourth in the 15-16 age group. Nathan Bernier placed 17th overall and 10th in the 15-16 age group. Isaac Lenzini finished 23rd and 13th in the 15-16 age group. Nathan Lenzini finished 30th overall and 14th in the 17-18 age group. BFA's Teddy Tremblay finished 38th and 19th in the 15-16 age group. Ari Leven finished 40th overall and 20th in the 15-16 age group.
As individuals, all eight runners qualified for Nationals. As a team, they placed second to qualify for Nationals on Dec. 10. There were seven complete teams; the scores were as follows: Sentinel Striders of Rhode Island had 28 points, GMAA 50 points, New England Elite of Massachusetts 51 points, Valhalla Running Club of New Hampshire 99 points, Nashua PAL Striders of New Hampshire 151 points, Prospect Park of Brooklyn, NY 177 points, and Granite State Flash 181 points.
