ST. ALBANS — On Sept. 26, BFA St. Albans hosted their first cross country meet of the delayed 2020 season. The racing format may be different this fall to protect against the spread of COVID-19, but the BFA cross country team proved they were out to compete.
The boys team had four runners in the top ten, and the girls had five. Mashtare noted that the girls did an awesome job competing against rival Champlain Valley Union.
Boys’ 5000 meter
BFA St. Albans boys in top 20
6th Ethan Mashtare 17:49.2
9th Calvin Storms 18:03.8
13th Jacob Tromblay 18:17.6
18th Porter Hurteau 18:58.6
Girls’ 5000 meter
BFA St. Albans in top 20
6th Logan Hughes 20:35.2
10th Tara Ditch 21:29
13th Lauren Kate Garceau 21:47.2
14th Caitlyn Dasaro 21:52.7
15th Ruby Dasaro 21:57.7
18th Quincy Fournier 22:20