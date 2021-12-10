ST. ALBANS - On Thursday, Dec. 9, Ethan Mashtare and Loghan Hughes signed letters of intent to run for Division 1 programs. Hughes will run for the University of Connecticut and Mashtare for the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Mashtare and Hughes, seniors at Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans will attend their respective schools in the fall of 2022.
Ethan Mashtare came onto the boys' cross country scene four years ago, quickly earning a name for himself as one to watch. Loghan Hughes made the switch to cross country from soccer in the fall of 2020.
For Mashtare, the signing was something he's been thinking about for a very long time.
"It's been a dream of mine to run in college, specifically D1, and that's why I've always worked hard," said Mashtare. "It feels good to know that I'm here, and my running career doesn't have to stop."
Mashtare currently holds school records in the 800 meter (1:59.8), the 1500 meter (4:03.03), and the 3000 meter (9:06.57), all earned in the spring of 2021. In the fall of 2021, Mashtare and his teammates fell just shy of securing a D1 cross country state title for BFA St. Albans.
"I've always dreamed of breaking those school records, so that was a major goal for my high school career," said Mashtare. "I've dreamed of doing these things and of running faster and faster times. It feels good, and now I'm on to the next chapter to do it again."
Mashtare has been in communication with the UMass Lowell cross country program since they reached out to him during his junior year.
"The coach has a good record of having good teams and progressing runners like me into much faster runners, so that was a big factor," said Mashtare. "I know if I can go there, I can go to the next level in my running career, and I feel like I can make an impact."
Mashtare is looking forward to racing and training with elite college athletes.
"It's nice to have role models and leaders to look up to, and I'm really looking forward to that."
Mashtare spent his high school career running for his father, Michael Mashtare, coach of the BFA St. Albans cross country team.
"It's great to share this moment with my dad. We've dreamed of this and worked toward it," said Mashtare. "It's nice to know we've shared these moments, and I'll always remember this."
Mashtare also thanked others in his life, "Thank you, everyone, who supported me--coaches, family, teammates--I couldn't have done it without them."
Hughes broke onto the scene last year as a first-year runner. This fall, she continued to turn heads as she broke course records and eventually secured BFA St. Albans' first D1 cross country state championship.
Hughes smiled when asked if she could have imagined signing onto a D1 college cross country team last year.
"I was just learning to love the sport and what it means to be a distance runner. I never thought about running in college," said Hughes, "but here I am, and I have not one regret."
Hughes began to think about the possibility of running in college after winning the Essex Invite in the fall of 2021.
"I went into that meet with no expectations, and going out it felt so much easier and more natural than last year. I felt it was something I could continue with and get a lot better at."
Hughes, who's very new to the sport, has goals in mind for her college running career.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how that serious training is going to help me improve," said Hughes, " and I'm looking forward to getting a lot faster."
Selecting a college is a big decision, and Hughes had several to choose from.
"I visited other schools," said Hughes, "but I loved the high athletic culture at UConn."
Hughes thanked coach Mashtare and the BFA St. Albans cross country staff, "I've always felt supported and pushed. I think they knew my potential before I did and have been working on getting me to this point."
Thanks were also extended to her team, running partner Lauren Kate Garceau, and her high school lacrosse coach Mary Pipes.
"It means a lot that Mary let me explore these other sports," said Hughes. "I'm so grateful for this sport and all the opportunities it's given me. It's amazing what you can find when you take a chance on something!"
Coach Mike Mashtare spoke of the two runners with pride and affection, "Their hard work and dedication got them here," said Coach Mashtare. "Watching them race and light up while they're doing it has been a pleasure and a joy to watch."
BOX: Hard'ack is the University of Vermont's home cross country course, and last fall, they hosted a race in St. Albans; Mashtare hopes to have an opportunity to race at Hard'ack with UMASS Lowell in the future.
