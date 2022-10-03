It was a perfect day for racing as BFA-St. Albans' cross country runners traveled to Thetford for the Woods Trail Invitational and tackled the challenging, hilly course that will be the state championship course in four short weeks.
The Woods Trail Invite is a unique race; races are run by runners race times, so athletes compete against other runners of the same ability. Seed 5 girls' race: Kiley Baker was our top finisher placing 66th and 282nd overall in a new PR time of 31:21, a 1:19 improvement. Lilith Johnson was next and had the biggest PR of the day. She placed 87th and 401st overall in a time of 32:40, a 4:01 improvement. Lily Foisy ran a season's best time of 35:14 to place 108th and 425th overall.
Seed 4 girls' race: BFA had a great pack of four runners. Elora Menard led the way in 33rd place and 241st overall with a time of 26:39. Maya Frost was next in 48th, 264th overall in a season's best time of 27:02. Marie DeSorgher was 52nd, 274th overall in 27:12. Kate Storms was close behind in 59th and 282nd over-all in 27:25.
Seed 1 girls' race: This was a competitive race with Kaitlyn Lumbra leading the way in 11th place in Seed 1 and overall in a time of 20:58. A time that puts her ninth on the BFA All-Time List for BFA runners at Thetford. The eight times faster than hers belong to two runners, Loghan Hughes in the first, second, third, and seventh best times and Marcie Sawyer the fourth, fifth, sixth, and eighth best times ever run by BFA girls at Thetford. Lauren Kate Garceau was next for BFA in 411st, 49th overall in a time of 22:26, her third fastest time ever at Thetford.
Girls' team placement: The girls placed 23rd out of 34 complete teams. We were without our number two runner Ruby Dasaro who was taking SAT's.
Seed 5 boys' race: Noah Lavigne ran to a new PR time of 24:27 in 47th and 434th overall. Landon Corrigan also ran to a new PR in 26:02 in 93rd and 491st overall. Rowan McVicar had the race of the day before rolling his ankle just after three kilometers. It cost him a new PR, but he recovered to finish in 98th, 499th over-all in 26:22. Hayden Stanislas was next in 148th, 552nd overall in a time of 38:10.
Seed 4 boys' race: Adam Kavanaugh led the way in 49th place and 314th over-all in 22:35. Taro Ditch was next in 75th, 353rd overall in 23:04.
Seed 3 boys' race: Carter Veronneau led the way in 106th and 286th over-all in 22:07. Braydan Vincent fought off a nasty side stitch to place 131st, 411th over-all in 24:04.
Seed 2 boys' race: We saw our dynamic duo of Jacoby Soter and Toby Hurteau take the course. Freshmen sometimes make mistakes, and Jacoby made one; he forgot to put his race bib on and ran a great race without it; unfortunately, he didn't officially show up in the results, but we know where he would have been. He ran a time of 19:36 to place 21st and 100th overall. Toby Hurteau ran a strong race to place 37th, 127th overall in 20:01.
Seed 1 boys' race: Porter Hurteau ran in the lead pack with a strong pack chasing him. He finished eighth in Seed 1 and eighth overall in 17:23, a time that puts him as the fifth fastest BFA male runner to ever run Thetford. Teddy Tremblay was 37th and 40th overall in 18:18. Will Hughes ran exceptionally well to place 48th and 51st; overall, a time that was 47 seconds faster than his time last year at Woods Trail. Will is rounding into shape at just the right time.
Boys' team placement: The guys placed 13th out of 46 complete teams, and that was without Jacoby scoring; when we plug him into the results, the guys move up to 11th place. It's not a huge jump overall, but it moves them from the fifth Vermont team to the fourth. A result that would put them amongst the top teams looking to qualify for the New England Championships, which will take place in Rhode Island this year.
