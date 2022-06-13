BFA track & field athletes journeyed to New Britain, CT, to compete in the New England Championships. All six New England states were represented, with the top six athletes from each state and event competing. Every athlete is seeded based on their time or distance achieved at each state's qualifying Meet, which, for Vermont, was the Essex Invitational. Saturday in Connecticut was a slightly overcast day with a light breeze and warm temps for the athletes to compete.
Boys 1600m: Ethan Mashtare and Calvin Storms got our day started in the 1600m. Both were seeded in the slowest heat because of their seed times from the qualifier, which they ran in the cold pouring rain. The times they ran a week later at states would have put them with the best. Both knew to have a shot of being on the podium, they would have to go hard from the start and get the job done with no help from the slower runners they were seeded with.
Ethan took it out hard with Calvin in tow. Calvin would throttle back a little into the second lap. Ethan kept pushing the pace and slowed a little down the home stretch to run a 4:17.19. Calvin placed second in the heat in 4:21.88. Ethan's time beat everyone in the second heat, and Calvin sat in third. The third, and fastest heat ran in a tight pack for the first three laps and were actually behind Ethan's time going into their last lap. But, they had each other to push the pace, and they closed faster than Ethan. He ended up placing eighth and Calvin 13th. Both excellent places, but not what they were hoping for in their first and only New England Championship because of Covid.
Girls 1600m: Loghan Hughes raced next; she was luckier than the boys and was seeded eighth. She ran with the lead pack for the first three laps and then started to push the pace going into the last lap. She took the lead with 300m to go and seemed to be pulling away from the second-place girl. With 150m to go, the girl got a second wind and closed the gap; the sprint for the finish was on with 50m to go, but Loghan's legs tired, and she got nipped at the line. Not surprising, considering her lead-up to the race: competing in and winning the Vermont State D1 Lacrosse Championship with her team, traveling to Connecticut after the celebratory parade, and getting to bed around 1 am before becoming BFA's first female New England outdoor medalist. She was also the first-ever medalist for BFA at Indoor New England's. Her time of 4:57.33 was only 6/10ths off the winning time.
Boys Javelin: Manny Chiappinelli was throwing Javelin about the same time as the 1600's. Manny's goal was to make the New England Championship, so being able to throw there was icing on the cake to an incredible season and career. Manny struggled with the surface, the same surface as the track, which is a surface very few high schools throw off of. Must throw off grass runways. There were only seven PR's in the entire field with one coming from a Vermonter. It was not the day Manny was looking for, but he represented BFA and Vermont very well. He threw 119' 7" for 30th place.
Boys 400m: Will Hughes ran the 400m next, taking it out hard, chasing after faster competitors; at 200m he was cruising; by 300m he paid the price and came home in 53.19 for 23rd place. New England's is where you have to go for it, and he did. He was only a little over a second off his PR. Being there as a sophomore will give him great experience for the next two years when he returns to New England's.
Boys 800m: Ethan and Calvin were next in the 800m. In this race they were seeded much higher. But they knew they had their work cut out for them as most of the athletes had fresh legs; Ethan and Calvin had run the 1600m less than two hours earlier. Calvin was running in the first of two heats and Ethan in the next. Calvin almost matched his PR, going 1:59.79 for 20th place. Ethan got bumped around at the start and ended up on the rail for most of the first lap. He got outside with about 300m to go and moved toward the front of the pack. With less than 200m to go, he was where he wanted to be but seemed to slow down for three seconds before making a charge down the home stretch. He placed fifth in his heat in a 1:55.06, a time that would get him seventh place, one off the podium by 9/100ths of a second.
Both had incredible races on legs that were far from fresh.
Boys 4x400: The day ended with the guys 4X400m. Manny Chiappinelli laced up his track spikes and led off for us, running a 57.43 lead-off leg. Calvin Storms took the baton and put in a 54.49 leg, Porter Hurteau ran a 54.58 leg, and Will Hughes brought us home in 52.70; the guys had a time of 3:39.42, good for 27th place, and for their third-best time of the season.
Upcoming Decathlon: Manny Chiappinelli and Will Hughes will be busy Monday and Tuesday along with Jacob Tremblay, Maya Frost, Lauryn Johnson, and Kate Storms at the Vermont Decathlon Championships at Burlington High School.
New Balance Outdor Championships: Loghan Hughes, Will Hughes, Porter Hurteau, Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storms, and Jacob Tremblay travel to Philadelphia on Thursday, June 16, to compete in the New Balance Outdoor National Track & Field Championships on Friday to Sunday. Loghan will compete in the Mile & 2 Mile, Ethan and Calvin in the Mile; Jacob, Will, Calvin, Ethan in the Distance Medley Relay, and Jacob, Calvin, Porter, and Ethan in the 4X800m Relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.