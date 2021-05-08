Ethan Mashtare made BFA St. Albans history today, breaking the school record in the 1500 meter, a record that stood for 46 years. The old record, 4:07.24, was set by Kevin Martell, who still holds the record in the 3000m. Today, at the Burlington High School Invite, Mashtare set the new record in the 1500m at 4:03.3.
Congratulations, Ethan on an incredible race! We wish you the very best the rest of this season!
