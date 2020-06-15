ST. ALBANS — Mike Mashtare, head coach of the BFA St. Albans’ varsity track and field team had a long list of seniors who missed the spring sports season.
“This was a great bunch to work with, and these athletes put a lot of time into the sport.
“Some of them took a while to find their niche, their event, but most of them had found that over the last couple of years and were really starting to excel,” said Mashtare.
“They were really looking forward to taking that to the next level this year. It was heartbreaking to see that taken away from them.
“We had a lot of kids that medaled or ribboned in the state meet last year and even worked their way up the all-time list. This was going to be their crowning moment.”
Two of his senior athletes, Josh Burfoot and Colby Dukas, left their mark on BFA Track and Field in an interesting way.
Last year as juniors, the two young men competed in a 4 x 400-meter Shuttle Hurdle event held at the Bobwhite Relays.
After researching the event, Mashtare was able to confirm, to the best of his ability, that no other track meet in the world had ever held the event. Other Vermont coaches confirmed his findings.
“At the high school level in Vermont, athletes only run the 300-meter hurdles, but we did a 4 x 400-meter shuttle hurdle event, so in that contested event last year, Josh and Colby, by being the winning team, are now the world record holders for the event,” said Mashtare.
Mashtare provided a list of the personal bests in the events in which his senior athletes competed.
Kiarah Anderson: 100m — 14.35, 200m — 29.87, 400m — 1:06.25
Matt Bayard: 100m — 12.64, High Jump — 5’6”, Javelin — 137’ 4”
Jada Biggs: Shot Put — 22’ 1”, Discus — 59’ 1”
Josh Burfoot: 100m — 12:54, Long Jump — 18’, 110m Hurdles 18:24, 300m hurdles 44.68, 4 x 400 — 4:23.8 Shuttle Hurdles World Record
Hassan Chambers: 100m — 13.94 400 — 1:10.06 Long Jump — 11’ 4.25”
Colby Dukas: 100m — 12.9, 200m — 26.79, 300m Hurdles — 47.35, W.R.H 4 x4 Shuttle Hurdles- 4:23.8
Robert Gamache: 200m — 25.79, 400m 55.34, Long Jump — 18-11.75, TJ — 41-9.5 (school record)
Lucy Goldman: 100m 15.63, 100m Hurdles — 20.68, 200m Hurdles — 1:05.70, High Jump — 3’ 10”, Long Jump — 13’ 11.5”
Alex Haag: 800m — 2:13.03, 1500m — 4:56.14, 3000m — 11:57.05, High Jump — 4’8”
Sullivan Hayes: 100m — 12.64, 200m 25.64
Riley Maher: 1500m 4:09.75 (second all-time at BFA), 3000m — 9:18.24 (4th all-time at BFA), 2-K Steeple Chase 7:11.23 (school record)
Kaia McKenzie: Long Jump — 13’ 9”, 300m Hurdles — 1:00.86, High Jump — 5’, 100m — 14.27
Emma Menard: 100m Hurdles — 19.06, High Jump — 4’ 2”, 300m Hurdles — 53.10, 2K Steeple Chase 8:57.27 (second all-time at BFA)
Liam Rocheleau: 800m — 2:31.64 1500m — 5:21.05 Javelin — 95’ 3”
Kayleigh Sweeney: 800m — 2:37.0 1500 — 5:41.35 3000 — 13:52.6 Javelin — 50’ 3” Hig Jump — 4’ 0”