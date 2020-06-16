ST. ALBANS — Laura Laramee, coach of the BFA St. Albans girls’ tennis team recognized three seniors who were unable to complete their senior spring season.
Madysen Whitney was an MVU associate that has played for us for three years.
Isabel Zemianek and Chloe Dussalt were both four-year players for BFA St. Albans.
“Collectively, they have been the strong core of the team playing in multiple positions as well as playing singles and doubles,” said Laramee.
“They have always shown the utmost sportsmanship and dedication throughout the years.
“This year would have been an opportunity for Isabel and Chloe to captain this team, and I was confident they would have shown off their amazing leadership skills, on and off the court.”