Saying BFA had a banner day at the South Burlington Twilight Meet would be a definite understatement. A few highlights of the Meet were freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra qualifying for the Freshman New Balance National Championship and breaking her own Freshman BFA 1500m record by five seconds. Her time of 4:59.41 was good enough for fourth place. Kaitlyn would later place fifth in the 3000m with a time of 10:48.51, a time that missed Nationals by 10 seconds and smashed the freshman school record, held by Rachel Huff by 45 seconds and put her number three on the BFA All-Time List only behind Loghan Hughes.
Minutes later, junior Porter Hurteau toed the start line; he ran stride for stride with Vermont's best this year, Matt Servin of Champlain Valley Union. Matt pulled away the last 200m, but Porter had separated himself from the pack and finished second in a new Personal Best of 4:03.15, a personal best by nine seconds. His time also qualified him for New Balance Outdoor Nationals in the Rising Stars Division. He’s also the number two junior at BFA now, only 12 behind Ethan Mashtare, and third on the All-Time List. Lauryn Johnson who qualified for the Rising Stars Division at Nationals threw another big PR and is less than three feet from the Championship Division at Nationals. She won the Javelin with a new PR throw 112' 4.5".
Junior Lily Foisy had a huge PR in the Discus, throwing almost fourteen feet past her PR; she missed qualifying for the state meet by thirteen inches. Will Hughes was our only other winner on the day, winning the high jump at 5' 9." He narrowly missed 5' 11."
The team had many Personal Records and Season Records by the end of the meet with many more of our athletes qualifying for the State Championships. The team is home on Tuesday versus Lamoille and Rice before gearing up for the competitive Burlington Invitational next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.