This fall, Vermont high school football teams will take the field in the traditional 11 on 11 format after playing a season of 7v7 touch football in 2020.
Geoff Murray, coach of the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites football team, is focused on seeing his athletes grow as they tackle the 2021 season and return to contact football.
What does the returning Bobwhite team look like? "Last year was an extremely different situation; this year is another different situation because we haven't played contact football in two years. The staff has only seen three total players at the varsity level who've played 11 on 11 football.
"We learned a lot from last year's 7v7 season; the returning group is extremely competitive, which makes the intensity level at practice much higher. They want to compete in every drill, and they are self-motivated, which is a huge step. When players are accountable to themselves, generally, good things happen."
How have the summer workouts been going? "It's clear players no longer take playing football for granted. The seniors understand they've got 13 weeks left in their football careers, so they want to make the most of that."
What does normal mean over a year into the pandemic? "There will be an adjustment period for the athletes as they return to a five-day in-person school week and daily practices, and we'll have to navigate our way through that."
What strengths do you see in this year's returning athletes? "We didn't see the rigors of the physical aspect of football last season; there are more unknowns than knowns. We know we'll have guys show up every day, we know we'll have skilled players, and we know we really improved over the season last year. That was a testament to the players' resiliency in a tough situation. We certainly got better."
What qualities did you see grow in your players after the adversity of the 2020 season? "The returning players have come back with a willingness to lead--to hold each other accountable, to work hard, and not wait to be told. We have many multiple sport athletes who played in a lot of varsity games last year who are eager to play football again."
What will you be working on to prepare your athletes for a regular football season? "One thing we were able to work on, which we will be incorporating a lot of, is the passing game. We're going to have to get back into our base offense. We have a lot of x's and o's that we have to concentrate on."
What are you looking forward to in the coming season? "In a normal season, we play one game a week. It's like we play eight mini-seasons, and it's a huge build-up to the one night under the lights. We missed that last year (playing several games a week).
"We missed homecoming and the crowd and fireworks and all that goes along with football. We missed the pregame and practice routines. We need to focus on building relationships and camaraderie and establishing a positive culture where we're trying to be championship people every day.
"In high school sports, we're building the foundation for future leaders. That's our job; the wins are the icing on the cake. The scoreboard is an immediate thing, and it's important, but winning at life is the most important thing!"
When to watch:
The Bobwhites play their home opener on September 17. Let's fill the bleachers!
