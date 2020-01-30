ST. ALBANS — The BFA St. Albans varsity girls kicked off the racing at Hard'ack last night in a very close team race that saw the top four teams separated by only 14 points.
Lamiolle Union won the meet with 37 points, only five points in front of runner-up BFA St. Albans. Harwood was only four points behind BFA for third. BFA Fairfax finished fourth, only five points behind Harwood. Peoples Academy finished ten points behind BFA Fairfax in 5th place.
Sophomore Lydia Hodgeman picked up the individual victory for BFA St. Albans.
The race consisted of two laps around the trails of Hard'ack. Lydia was trailing by one second to eventual runner up Anna Isselhardt of Peoples Academy.
As the racers left for the second lap, Lydia took the lead and slowly pulled away for a comfortable 21-second victory in a time of 15:25 on the 4.4-kilometer course.
Junior Maya Jerose was BFA St. Albans next scoring skier in 9th place in 17:53. Freshman and first-year skier Maya Frost placed 11th at 18:46.
Senior Leah Branon had a strong second loop to close out the scoring for us St. Albans in 22nd place in 19:59. Senior Ella Simmons was close behind in 26th, 20:25, and Sophomore Lindsay Bernard in 30th in 20:59 to give the team much-needed depth with states less than a month away.
The BFA JV girls weren't able to earn a team score, lacking the required four skiers.
Junior Olivia Belrose led BFA in 7th place in 22:48; freshman Rebekah Dalmer placed 8th in 24:56 for her best race of the year. Sophomore Kayleigh Branon was 9th and was able to hold off a fast-charging Harwood racer.
"Kayleigh finished using only one pole after losing her other pole with a quarter-mile to go," explained BFA St. Albans coach Mike Mashtare.
According to Mashtare, the varsity boys' race saw familiar faces up front after racing against Lamiolle and Peoples last week.
Eli Smith of Peoples; Elias Gillen and Jasper Henderon of Lamoille, and Ethan Mashtare and Peter Vlaanderden of BFA battled through the first lap.
The pack stayed together, circling the field, as they headed into the second lap.
"Smith cranked up the pace halfway through the second lap," said Mashtare. "Vlaanderen was the first to fall off the pace and would slide back to 8th place in 14:17 after the brutal pace set by Smith."
Ethan Mashtare finished 4th at 13:58.
"Ethan was closer than his time shows as he was taken out by a skier being lapped, which luckily only cost him some time and not a place," explained Mashtare.
Jacob Tremblay had his best race of the season, finishing 6th in 14:11. Calvin Storms was10th in 15:15, Liam Rocheleau 11th in 15:36 and Jacob Benware 12th in 15:46, Chris Cotignola 21st in 18:09 and Dylan Koval 28th in 20:52
Mashtare noted that the contributions from all the skiers will be very important at the state meets.
The Lamoille team won the race by 15 points. BFA was the runner-up with 24. Harwood finished third with 52 and Fairfax 4th with 70 points.
Stowe dominated the boys' JV race from the gun to take the first four places and score a perfect 10 points. BFA was runner-up with 29 and Fairfax 3rd with 60.
Manny Chiappinelli led the way for BFA with a 5th place finish in17:42 followed closely by Colin Langlois 6th in 17:59. Cole Boyle finished 8th 18:59, Lucas MacKenzie 10th in 19:20, CJ Fisher (skiing most of the second lap with one pole) finished 15th in 21:07 to hold off fast charging teammate Noah Domingue who finished 16th in 21:12. Hassan Chambers was 21st in 28:01. And continuing to impress and go the distance, Ian Carpenter 25th in 54:24.
This Sunday, seven of BFA skiers will be competing at Rikert Touring Center in Ripton, VT, hoping to secure spots on the U16 and Eastern High School Vermont teams.
Lydia Hodgeman succeeded as a freshman last year, and Ethan Mashtare and Jacob Tremblay both made the U 16 team.
Hodgeman, Maya Frost, Mashtare, and Calvin Storms will try and make the U 16 team.
Peter Vlaanderen, Jacob Tremblay, and Maya Jerose will try and make the Eastern team along with Hodgeman and Mashtare.
Racing begins at 10 am with a 3 Kilometer Classic race. In the afternoon, the skiers will race 3 Kilometers in the Skate Technique. Both races will be combined to see who makes the very competitive teams.
Both Vermont teams were victorious in last year's championships. The top 24 skiers for U16 will make the team, and the top 24 overall skiers will make the Eastern team.
"The teams are hard to make as top skiers from around the state will be competing alongside those from the in-state Ski Academies such as Burke and Stratton Mountain, Craftsbury, and Green Mountain Valley School. All of which have seen Olympians come from their programs. Best of luck to all of our racers on Sunday."