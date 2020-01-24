ST. ALBANS — Mike Mashtare, coach of the BFA Nordic ski team, has been pleased to see his skiers continue to improve as they get more time on the snow.
"Each race as they are able to get more skiing in with the recent snow fall," said Mashtare.
On Saturday, January 18th, the team traveled to the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho for a Mixed Technique and Gender Relay race, and many of the top teams and skiers in Northern Vermont were at the race.
Varsity racers competed on four-person teams with the first two skiers racing the Classic Technique and the next two the Freestyle or Skating Technique.
Each racer skied about 3.5 kilometers before tagging their teammate. BFA's top team of Ethan Mashtare, Maya Jerose, Peter Vlaanderen, and Lydia Hodgeman finished 9th out of 32 complete teams in a time of 45:44.
The next team made up of racers Jacob Tremblay, Maya Frost, Calvin Storms, and Leah Branon finished 23rd in 52:04.
Jacob Benware, Lindsay Bernard, Liam Rocheleau, and Ella Simmons finished 27th in 55:11.
In the JV, skiers raced about two kilometers and followed the same format as the varsity skiers.
BFA's top team of Chris Cotignola, Kayleigh Branon, Will Dumont, and Olivia Belrose finished 15th in a time of 47:41.
The next team was Manny Chiappinelli, Noah Domingue, Dylan Koval, and Corbin Gralnick, who finished 21st in 54:30.
Next across the finish line for BFA was the team of Lucas MacKenzie, Ethan Konrad, Cole Boyle, and Ian Carpenter who placed 28th in 1:03:27.
The team of Colin Langlois, Rebekah Dalmer, and Nolan Rocheleau were among the early leaders but did not have a fourth skier to get a result.
On Tuesday, January 21st, the team traveled to Lamoille Union High School to race in a Sprint Relay Race.
The format was similar to that of the World Cup, where a skier races 1.25 kilometers and then tags a teammate who skis the same course and then tags that original teammate again.
They JV skiers skied two laps each before crossing the finish line, and the varsity skiers did three laps each.
"The course had a lot of flat sections with a big hill climb and fast downhill and a shorter climb and downhill," explained Mashtare. "The course was exciting for the skiers and the spectators as well.
"There were many battles back and forth as skiers of different abilities surged ahead or fell back for their teammates to hold that position or try to improve on it."
The BFA varsity girls' team of Sophomore Lydia Hodgeman and Freshman Maya Frost kept pace with the top teams, U32 and Lamoille, at the start of the race.
"Lydia and Maya worked hard each lap to stay with Lamoille's next team," said Mashtare.
"Each lap, they would go as hard as they could and eventually were able to exhaust the first leg skier who fell back enough that the girls finished 4th in 32:16, ten seconds in front of their rivals."
Maya Jerose and Senior Ella Simmons finished 9th in 36:37 after close races with some Lamoille teams. Losing to one by one second and beating one by one second.
In 14th place was Senior Leah Branon and Sophomore Lindsay Bernard in a time of 39:06.
The varsity boys went out and did battle upfront with powerful teams from U-32 and Lamoille.
Senior Peter Vlaanderen led the attack with Sophomore Ethan Mashtare going next. The boys would end up 5th in 27:01 to stay ahead of a Lamoille team by 21 seconds.
The strong Sophomore duo of Jacob Tremblay and Calvin Storms were next across the line in 7th place in 28:39 with Seniors Liam Rocheleau and Jacob Benware next in 9th place in 30:55.
The battle of the day for BFA was between the teams of Chris Cotignola and teammate Thomas Curry and teammates Will Dumont and Noah Rocheleau.
In the end, Cotignola and Thomas pulled away to place 14th in 34:26 with Dumont and Rocheleau placing 15th in 34:42.
In the JV race, the freshman duo of Cole Boyle and Colin Langlois placed 3rd in 25:04 followed closely by Junior Dylan Langlois and Sophomore Manny Chiappinelli in 4th place in 25:15.
The Sophomore duo of Lucas MacKenzie and Noah Domingue placed 7th in 26:58.
"The next team for BFA was a unique one as Olivia Belrose agreed to step up and race in the boys' race so she and teammate Ethan Konrad could compete," said Mashtare.
They finished in 9th place in 33:17. Next was Hassan Chambers and Corbin Gralnick in 11th place in 41:19, followed closely by Ian Carpenter and CJ Fisher in 12th place in 42:09.
These results will be printed in the Messenger in the upcoming week.