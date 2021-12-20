BFA St. Albans Nordic results 

The BFA St. Albans Nordic team skied at Rikert on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Here are the varsity results for the first meet of the season. 

Varsity Boys 4k

8th Calvin Storm's.  10:57

10th Jacob Tremblay. 11:13

11th Ethan Mashtare. 11:18

24th Porter Hurteau  12:14

24th Cole Boyle. 14:05

40th Lucas MacKenzie  14:52

41st. Colin Langlois. 15:16

Team Scores

MMU 19, CVU. 20, BFA 49, Midd 66, andSB 122

 

Varsity Girls 4k

4th. Lydia Hodgeman. 12:30

18th Maya Frost  15:22

22nd Lindsay Bernard. 15:37

24th. Loghan Hughes  15:44

36th Rebekah Dalmer. 20:10

Team Scores

Midd. 22, MMU  24, CVU  44, BFA 69, and SB 97

JV Boys 2.5k

10th. Teddy Tremblay. 9:59
23rd  Levi Dalmer. 12:35
24th. Tanner Dalley. 13:28
 
JV Girls 2.5k
8th. Adi Hughes. 11:39
26th. Anna Malbouef 14:39
28th Lily Foisy. 15:06
31st. Jillian Koval 15:43

 

 

