BFA St. Albans Nordic results
The BFA St. Albans Nordic team skied at Rikert on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Here are the varsity results for the first meet of the season.
Varsity Boys 4k
8th Calvin Storm's. 10:57
10th Jacob Tremblay. 11:13
11th Ethan Mashtare. 11:18
24th Porter Hurteau 12:14
24th Cole Boyle. 14:05
40th Lucas MacKenzie 14:52
41st. Colin Langlois. 15:16
Team Scores
MMU 19, CVU. 20, BFA 49, Midd 66, andSB 122
Varsity Girls 4k
4th. Lydia Hodgeman. 12:30
18th Maya Frost 15:22
22nd Lindsay Bernard. 15:37
24th. Loghan Hughes 15:44
36th Rebekah Dalmer. 20:10
Team Scores
Midd. 22, MMU 24, CVU 44, BFA 69, and SB 97
JV Boys 2.5k
