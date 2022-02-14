Ethan Mashtare

BFA’s Big Three, Ethan Mashtare, Calvin Storms, and Jacob Tremblay  (file photo) competed in the U16 Championships on Sunday, Feb 13. 

 Mike Mashtare
On Sunday, Feb. 13, members of the BFA St. Albans Nordic team competed in Craftsbury for a  U16 Championships, which will be held March 12 and 13 in Jackson, NH. Eastern High School Championships take place on March 19th and 20th in Farmington, ME.
The top 24 Vermont athletes make the Vermont team. Porter Hurteau has qualified, he sits in 15th place. Teddy Tremblay is 33rd, but still has a shot at making the team if some athletes choose to compete in Junior Nationals that same weekend.
The top 20 skiers were named to the Vermont Eastern team yesterday. The remaining four will be named after the State Championship races the end of the month. Lydia Hodgeman, Calvin Storms, Ethan Mashtare, and Jacob Trombley all still have a shot. While their places don't show it, the times are bunched together and solid races at States could earn them spots on the team.
 
The Vermont teams are made up of high school and ski school athletes. So it is very competitive to make these Championship teams.
 
VT U16 Eastern High School Qualifier 
Girls Classic 3K
30th Lydia Hodgeman 10:01
53rd Maya Frost. 11:02
Girls Skate 4K
23rd Lydia Hodgeman  10:31
64th Maya Frost  12:28
Combined Results
29th Lydia Hodgeman 20:32
60th Maya Frost  23:30
Boys Classic 3K
25th Calvin Storms 8:21
32nd Ethan Mashtare  8:34
36th Jacob Tremblay  8:38
59th Porter Hurteau  9:24
82nd Teddy Tremblay  10:13
Boys Skate 4K
30th Calvin Storms  9:23
36th Ethan Mashtare 9:37
40th Jacob Tremblay  9:42
59th Porter Hurteau  10:14
86th Teddy Tremblay  11:16
Combined Results 
29th Calvin Storms  17:45
32nd Ethan Mashtare  18:11
36th Jacob Tremblay  18:21
59th Porter Hurteau  19:39
86th Teddy Tremblay  21:30
 
 

