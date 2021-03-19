ST. ALBANS — Lydia Hodgeman brought home two medals for top ten finishes in the 2021 D1 Nordic State Championship last Wednesday, March 10. Hodgeman placed 6th in the Classic race with a time of 14:46. She took 8th in the Skate race with a time of 12:44.
What coach Michaell Mashtare saw: “Lydia had an outstanding day to be BFA’s only double medalist in the championship this year. Lydia loves climbing hills, so the courses at Craftsbury were much to her liking,” said BFA Nordic coach Michael Mashtare.
“In the Classic race, she placed 6th only 7 seconds out of 5th place. In the Skate race, she placed 8th, only 4 seconds out of 6th.”
COVID changes the race day: This year’s racing format was challenging for racers; they raced both disciplines with only an hour to rest between events. The course was also shorter, which meant that athletes used to racing a 5K had to adjust their strategy to win on the shorter course.
Boot crisis! To make thing even more interesting, Hodgeman raced her Skate race in her Classic boots.
“I had never had such a short time between races. I got to the start line, looked at my feet, and saw I had left my Classic boots on,” explained Hodgeman.
Classic and Skate boots are very different in their construction. One has a lot more support than the other, and wearing the wrong pair would certainly impact a race.
Tougher than the trouble: Hodgeman proved to be tougher than the circumstances, coming home with two medals--a mental and physical challenge.
“I’ve never done two distance races back to back, and it was definitely a different experience for me. My training background helped, and I’m glad it worked out,” said Hodgeman.
Head-to-head racing was very limited this year, and for many athletes, states was the first race with more than one school.
“It was nice to have others to race against. When you’re out alone in the woods, you have to push yourself. When you have an opponent, you are in it together, pushing each other.”
Teamwork! ”What we have is really special. We have such a great bond--we all ski together, get along, and like each other. We are all there for each other and work together toward the same goal: being successful at states. Having that bond and that support really helps with our success.
Hodgeman thanked her coaches for their dedication to the team throughout the season.
“My coach Scott Magnan nailed the wax this year. We had fast skis and really sticky wax at the same time. I think that helped contribute to my success,” said Hodgeman.
“He, Coach Perry, and Coach Mashtare also went out and tried a bunch of different skis that morning to figure out what wax we needed. Thanks to their hard work, they ensured we could all do our best.”
While a boot mix-up and a new format stand out, Hodgeman also had another moment she won’t forget.
“When I was skiing in the Classic race, a coach on the side of the trail told me I was doing well. I didn’t think I was, so that encouraged me,” said Hodgeman.
“I was so tired when I passed him; I wasn’t sure how much more I had to give. I kept pushing, rounded the corner, and the finish was right there!”
