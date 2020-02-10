MONTPELIER — With less than two weeks until the State Championships, the BFA Nordic Ski team continues to improve and look stronger with each race.
On Saturday, at U32, the boys' team placed third with 62 points, behind U32 33 points, and CVU 44 points. BFA Fairfax placed fifth with 101 points.
BFA St. Albans was led by Sophomore Ethan Mashtare in 11th in 16:03 for the 5K course.
"Ethan continues to get stronger each race and is consistently racing among the top skiers in the State," said BFA coach Michael Mashtare.
The strong pack of Peter Vlaanderen, Calvin Storms, and Jacob Tremblay were all just seconds behind Mashtare placing 17th 16:30, 18th 16:33 20th 16:48, respectively.
"This was by far Storms' best race this season," said Mashtare. "Peter Vlaanderen continues to be a solid presence for the team, and Sophomore Tremblay is always there in the mix for us."
Seniors Liam Rocheleau and Jacob Benware were 29th with 17:29 and 32nd 17:50, giving the team much-needed depth heading into the State Meets. Junior Nolan Rocheleau was 76th in 21:49.
"All of the boys have been working very hard in practice to improve their technique, strength, and endurance," said Mashtare. "Their hard work continues to show in the results with each race."
The BFA varsity girls were low on numbers on Saturday and sent only four girls to the start line to do battle, according to Mashtare.
"Freshman Maya Frost led the way for us in her best race yet in her young career," said Mashtare, "and Maya Jerose had a solid day as well. Leah Branon and Ella Simmons did an excellent job rounding out the scoring for us."
Frost was 33rd in 20:51, Jerose was 49th 22:00, Branon was 56th 22:28, and Simmons was 73rd 23:32.
"The girls continue to work hard in practice and are becoming more confident in their skis; that leads to more relaxed and faster racing."
The JV boys continue to work to see who will round out the State Meet roster as BFA St. Albans is only able to race eight skiers in each State Meet. The boys placed third out of five teams.
Freshman Cole Boyle was the first finisher for BFA in 12th with a time of 15:41 for the 3K course. Junior Dylan Koval was 15th in 16:06, freshman Colin Langlois 25th 17:10, sophomores Manny Chiappinelli and CJ Fisher were 28th in 17:33 and 29th in 17:39 respectively.
Two JV girls raced for BFA St. Albans. Junior Olivia Belrose placed 16th in 18:51, and Sophomore Kayleigh Branon, in her first Skate Race, was 23rd in 20:12.
BFA St. Albans' next race will be at Fairfax on Tuesday for the two-person Sprint Relays. Saturday will be BFA's last home race of the season at Hard'ack.