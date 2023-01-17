The BFA-St. Albans Nordic Team traveled to Sleepy Hollow Ski Center for an early morning race on Monday, Jan. 16.
Varsity girls: Junior Adi Hughes continues to impress and had a second-place finish in a time of 20:26 for the 5K race. Juniors Anna Malboeuf and Lily Foisy finished a strong 14th in 31:31 and 15th in 34:50, respectively.
Varsity boys: The varsity boys took to the five-lap course next and put three skiers in the top 10. Sophomore Teddy Tremblay and junior Porter Hurteau had a nice battle the entire race; Teddy was able to keep Porter in his sights and pulled out the narrow win over his teammate to place fifth in a time of 18:54, with Porter placing sixth in 18:56. Senior Cole Boyle had one of his strongest races ever to place ninth in 20:47. Freshman Sam Hurteau rounded out the scoring for BFA, placing 13th in a time of 22:22. Senior Collin Langlois placed 14th in 23:19 and freshman Toby Hurteau placed 18th in 23:56.
JV girls: The JV girls were up next with three laps of racing. Freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra placed a solid fifth in 17:49. Exchange student Aroa Sanjuan Mas placed seventh in 21:07.
JV boys: Junior Noah Lavigne was racing in his one ski race ever, placing fourth in 30:38.
BFA-St. Albans Nordic coach Scott Magnan:
"Our team has been showing great improvement since the start of the season; we have a generally young team and only two seniors that have all inherited important spots on the team. Through the warm spell, the team maintained focus, and that’s showing up in races. Adi Hughes was a mid-pack skier last season, and this race was the highlight of her short career. Lily has been joining Adi in varsity races and was joined today by Anna. We hope to continue to make progress with our JV squad and have a complete team later this month and certainly by states. Porter Hurteau has been sick the past couple of weeks and is in the rebound. This provided an opportunity for Teddy and the rest of our boys to step up in the Tour de Chittenden, and now with him back, I feel we will be a team that makes further progress. Senior Cole Boyle and freshmen Sam Hurteau had career-best outings.
Team Scores
Varsity girls: Harwood 16, BFA-Fairfax 27
Varsity boys: BFA-Fairfax 22, BFA-St. Albans 33
