The BFA Nordic team competed in the Colchester Relays costume race on Wednesday, Feb. 3. While the event had a laid back feel, it didn’t take away from some hard efforts and fast skiing. Skiers competed on a 1 Kilometer course, with each skier skiing a lap and tagging a partner, the tandem would alternate laps, each skiing the course a total of three times.
The girls: BFA St. Albans skier Lydia Hodgeman charged into second place behind Finley Barker of MMU; about a third of the way into the race Lydia saw an opportunity to take the lead and passed on the outside. She caught a tip in the wet snow and did a 360 in the process and settled in to tag partner Logan Hughes in second. Maya Frost got a promising start well inside the top ten and held position tagging Becca Dalmer; Lindsey Berard had to settle into the main field after being bogged down in traffic early.
Liliana Fiosy and Jillian Koval tangled early in the first lap and regained some positions early, before tagging Anna Malbouf and Lila Dumont respectively. These four skiers had never done a sprint relay before, and learned lots in the process. Lap two saw The top team of Hodgman and Hughes fall back to third, a spot they would hold to the finish despite challenges late from the fourth place team from BHS. Berard and Adi Huges made the biggest gains during the race, moving up through the field constantly with each lap. Good efforts from Maya Frost and Becca Dalmer, kept them in the hunt with the main field in a race that would have them swapping positions often throughout.
The boys and the red bubble: The BFA St. Albans boys had a very interesting outing. Calvin Storms stormed out with the lead group, settling into fifth early, and passing into third before tagging Ethan Mashtare, who skied comfortably in third, before making a move for the lead mid lap. The move was made and stuck; he charged hard and opened up a small gap before tagging Storms for his next lap. Calvin was challenged on the backstretch and pushed to hold the lead for a few seconds before making a strategic move to settle in. He sat on the skies of the two teams that passed. While the move was strategically correct, unforeseen circumstances intervened when a lapped skier dressed as a giant blown up red bubble floated wide off a corner, pushing the lead group off course on the sharpest turn on the course. Two members of the BFA coaching staff were on the corner, and became obstacles for the lead group. The first two skiers slipped between the bubble skier and the two coaches, but Storms skiing in third, was pushed wider as the bubble skier drifted further east. Storms had to navigate around the coaches, losing seconds and contact to the leaders. At that high a tempo and on a flat course, contact is everything, and the race for the podium became settled from that point forward.
Porter Hurteau and Jacob Tremblay were BFA’s second team and were battling within the second group of skiers about 20 seconds back; the tandem would move from eighth to fifth for most of the race, before passing into fourth place in the final seconds of the race. Heavy traffic and some finish line confusion pushed Tremblay into the lap lane and out of the finish lane; he would have to backtrack to the finish and lose several hard earned positions. Collin Langlois, was BFA’s third fastest starter, powering in to tag Lucas Mackenzie within the top half of the field. Teddy Tremblay would have a rough start and have to settle into the thick traffic, but he and Cole Boyle would team up to make the biggest gains through the men's race. Tanner Dally and Levi Dalmer did a great job in their first ever sprint event.
Despite the craziness of sprint racing, I was very pleased with how we looked and performed tonight. This was another step in the right direction and a good experience to draw from heading into future races.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.