The Classic portion of the Vermont High School Nordic Championships was held on Thursday, Feb. 24 in Craftsbury.
Creating a course: The crew at Craftsbury did a world-class job. Over 20 dump truck loads of snow were brought to just one section of the course, hours of machine time and staff time with hand shovels were needed, and the incredible effort turned what could have been a cancellation into a beautiful day of skiing. Skiers were greeted with consistent trail conditions of well-tilled ice and corn snow with well-set tracks.
BFA St. Albans boys' 5K Classic race a success: Wax testing started around 8 am, which gave us plenty of test time before the boys got things started at 10:30. Early BFA Starters Tanner Dalley, Teddy Tremblay, and Cole Boyle put in strong races. Lucas Mackenzie put in the best classic effort of his career as a senior. Porter Hurteau was next to finish and had gained several positions over surrounding starters heading into the finish.
Ethan Mashtare had a great start position just behind rival Matt Servin of Champlain Valley Union and was able to close the 15-second interval propelling him to an eighth-place finish. Calvin Storms looked equally strong and finished ninth. Jacob Tremblay looked like he was skiing on pace for a top ten finish but was sick during the race as his body reacted to his intense effort.
The girls' 5K Classic race went equally as well. Five girls finished in the top 40 and three inside the top 24. I witnessed most of the skiers on the last climb, and their effort was quite inspiring. Linsay Bernard came up the last climb with determination and form you would expect from a senior. Loghan Hughes showed the best form of her career on this hill, equaling the technique and speed of skiers with more than 90 percent more lifetime experience. Maya Frost and Lydia Hodgman resorted to double polling some of the hill, displaying a great desire to finish off incredibly hard efforts as their legs could no longer offer the snap needed to compress the skies. Lily Foisy continued on a path of improvement with a hard effort, as did Rebbeca Dalmer, who similarly used the last climb to gain race positions late in the race.
Boys' 2.6K relays: The relays took place in the afternoon; the weather was sunny and a little warmer providing a setting of perfection for a fun winter event.
Jacob Tremblay started for the boys, determined to show off his talents after being slightly off-pace in the morning. The team entered the race in fourth place behind D1 teams Mt. Anthony, CVU, and Mount Mansfield, and D2 schools U-32 and Craftsbury. These schools all have programs embedded with ski culture and history in Vermont, so to be within this group is a challenge and an honor.
Jacob would start and ski the fastest split among his teammates to be in the mix of the top skiers, which stayed largely intact through the first leg. It was a perfect setup for Ethan Mashtare, who would go next; Ethan would move the team into 4th among all teams and had the team in Silver medal position in Division 1, trailing only MAU, and gained some additional time on rivals CVU and MMU.
Calvin Storms was next and kept Mt. Anthony well within sight and increased the gap on third and fourth to 32 seconds before tagging our youngest skier, Sophomore Porter Huteau. Porter would ski against our rivals' best skiers, a strategy we had gone with in hopes of pulling off an upset while establishing ourselves early as a contender.
Anders Linseisen of CVU and Wilam Smith of MMU would tag off within seconds each other and quickly use adrenaline created by the significance of the event and the crowd to form a group of two that could use drafting on the downhills to close on the younger Hurteau quickly. The two-person group became three, and the pace settled slightly before the older skiers attacked again and created a slight break. The strategy was a success in that it gave us some great exposure and nearly gave us a shot at improving on a great morning and a trip to the podium.
Girls' 2.6K relays: The girls' team used Lydia Hodgeman as the lead out skier, and much like Jacob for the boys, she maintained contact with the lead pack to set the team up for some exciting racing.
Wearing Bib 11 based on morning results, Maya Frost would ski next. Again on the last climb, I watched her as she skied between perennial favorites MMU wearing Bib 3 and MAU with bib 6.
Next up were two first-year skiers with just five months of lifetime ski experience combined. Adalaide Hughes and Logan Hughes would combine efforts to put the team inside the top five for D1, gaining points on 6th place Brattleboro and the remainder of the D1 field.
When and where do they race next? The Freestyle races will be held on Monday, Feb. 28 at the Rikert Touring Center in Middlebury.
