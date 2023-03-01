Scott Magnan, BFA-St. Albans Nordic coach:
The BFA-St. Albans Nordic Ski team wrapped up its season at its two state championships on Feb. 23 and Feb. 28. This was a very young team, with many of our skiers never having skied or only having an alpine skiing background. However, they worked hard and improved every day during the season.
Freestyle: Our first state race was at Craftsbury Outdoor Center and was the Freestyle race and relay.
Boys Freestyle: The boys' team got the day started for us. Junior Porter Hurteau led the way for us with 28th place in a time of 14:26 on the grueling two-lap 5K course. Sophomore Teddy Tremblay 42nd in 15:21. Senior Colin Langlois was 60th in 17:16, freshman Toby Hurteau 62nd, 17:41, senior Cole Boyle was 65th in 17:48, freshman Sam Hurteau was 67th in 18:00, freshman Jacoby Soter was 71st in 19:19, and Junior Noah Lavigne 73rd 25:53.
Girls Freestyle: The girls saw junior Adi Hughes have our best placing of the day, finishing 16th in 16:26. Freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra placed 42nd in 19:34, freshman Marie DeSorgher 50th in 22:06, junior Anna Malboeuf was 57th 24:14, junior Lily Foisy 59th in 25:01, and exchange student Aroa San Juan Mas was 61st in 25:57.
Boys Relay: Porter, Toby, Teddy, and Colin would be our relay team for the 4X2.5K afternoon race. They placed 10th in a time of 32:14.
Girls Relay: The girls' team would be Adi, Marie, Anna, and Kaitlyn. They placed 8th in 41:18. The boys sat in 10th place and the girls in eighth place after day one.
Classic: The Classic states were held at Rikert Nordic Center. The girls started the day in high winds and driving snow.
Girls Classic: Adi Hughes would again lead the way for us, placing 29th in 21:19, Kaitlyn Lumbra was 35th in 22:25, Marie DeSorgher was 52nd in 26:20, Aroa SanJuan Mas was 57th in 28:53, Anna Malboeuf was 60th in 29:56, and Lily Foisy was 61st in 31:13.
Boys Classic: Porter Hurteau was 22nd in 16:44, Teddy Tremblay was 31st in 17:18, Toby Hurteau was 59th 20:13, Colin Langlois was 62nd in 21:13, was Cole Boyle 66th in 22:37, and Noah Lavigne was 70th in 25:41.
Girls Relay: The girls' relay team of Adi, Kaitlyn, Marie, and Aroa placed seventh in 45:26.
Boys Relay: The boys' team of Colin, Porter, Toby, and Teddy placed ninth in 35:31.
Overall: The girls' team would place eighth on the day and eighth after the four races. The boys' team placed ninth on the day and 10th after the four races.
Mike Mashtare, BFA-St. Albans assistant Nordic coach
The future looks bright with so many hard-working young skiers returning next year.
I was extremely pleased with the effort our team put in this season. We came in as one of, if not the most inexperienced, teams in the state this year. That never stood in the way of progress. The season was capped off in exciting fashion with our best race efforts on Wednesday at Classic states. Our youth really stepped up and set the bar for seasons to come, going head to head in the relay with teams we had been gaining ground on throughout the season.
Adi Hughes has the tools to be a top contender in the state next season, as her technique and work ethic are already on par with the best the state has to offer. Kaitlyn saved her best skiing and racing for the last eight hours of the season, going from a novice to a varsity-level threat displaying powerful striding technique we had not previously seen. The girls do not graduate anyone from the squad, and only our Classic anchor in the relay will be leaving as she was a first-year skier on an exchange trip from Spain. It was so cool to be able to reward Aroa's efforts with a spot on the State relay team; I am sure it's a memory that will be with her forever.
The boys' team showed improvement as well after mediocre skate results. The course at Rikert was favorable for our cross-country running boys, with steep and long climbs. This helped propel us from 20th to 17th. Porter has provided positive role modeling to the team with a good work ethic and an understanding of how to be successful in endurance sports. Teddy is right there by his side and always up for any challenge.
The Highlight of the boys' season will probably be the classic relay. Senior Colin Langlois led out for the team and skied a solid leadoff that allowed Porter to gain ground on the field, passing Essex and Peoples and closing on a chase group. His younger Brother Toby would be next, a first-year freshman. Toby skied well against the Essex and Peoples skiers, and as they battled, they caught in and passed the South Burlington Squad. Teddy would go last; there was a slight mistake in the tag zone, as Teddy's adrenaline pushed him a little too quick for the gasping Hurteau, and the Essex team gained a slight advantage.
Teddy would regain contact on the hardest climb of the leg and hang in, hoping to make a move. At this point, the two teams had gained seconds on Peoples and South Burlington.
On the last climb, Teddy gasped and pushed beyond his max to go even with the skier, which was met with another attack from the Essex skier, who would lead into the finish by a second or two. The team thanks Colin Langlois and Cole Boyle, who were fourth-year seniors for their efforts and looks forward to a bright future
