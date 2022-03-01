The BFA St. Albans Nordic athletes wrapped up their season at the Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton on Monday. Temperatures were cold with a light wind which provided dry, firm, and powdery snow conditions throughout the day.
Girls' freestyle race: The girls got things started and had their best performance of the season and one of the best days in team history, trailing only Burlington, Champlain Valley Union, and Mount Mansfield Union and surpassing Mount Anthony, who had outraced them in classic on Friday at Craftsbury.
Anna Malboeuf was our first skier out, moving up from the JV ranks to gain experience; Anna held form and looked strong in the final climbs on the course. Having skied the longer courses more often this season, Liliana Foisy finished just a few places ahead of Anna. Lindsay Bernard and Maya Frost finished within seconds, influencing the fourth-place result.
Adi Hughes looked sharp, maintaining a high poleing frequency for the duration of the race even on the steepest of climbs, placing her 5 points ahead of the third MAU skier. Loghan Hughes placed 16th among D1 skiers, an unbelievable result for a skier who picked up the sport a couple of months ago in a state where some are born into it.
Lydia Hodgeman capped off a successful race and career with a 6th place finish among the elite skiers she has come to know as competitors and friends through years of racing together.
Boys' freestyle race: Jacob Tremblay led the team and improved upon his classic result, placing 12th. Jacob used his training background to gain time on the final climbs to secure that position. Calvin Storms finished 17th, good enough to secure a spot on the Eastern High School team, scheduled to compete in two weeks in Maine (combined results.) Ethan Mashtare and Porter Hurteau would finish 28th and 37th, respectively, to complete team scoring and retain fourth overall, despite a fifth-place finish in the Freestyle race, conceding 2 points to Burlington High School.
Lucas Mackenzie capped off his career as a senior, while Levi Dalmer, Cole Boyle, and Teddy Tremblay prepared to be the next stars of the program.
Girls' relay: The relay events showcased each team's top four athletes. Loghan Hughes started for our girls' team and managed a strong start despite a high pace from the leaders that uncharacteristically spread the field out quickly on the first leg. Adi Hughes took off next as we settled into sixth place, with Brattleboro looking strong in fourth and MAU rebounding from a tough morning. Lindsay Bernard skied third and would tag, having held those two teams within about 45 seconds, with Brattleboro still out front. Lydia Hodgeman anchored the team, skiing determined early; she was able to get the skiers in sight late, and MAU would power past Brattleboro mid-leg. Lydia was also able to get past the Brattleboro skier but could not gain contact on the determined MAU squad.
Season recap: The season was a major success for the program; we had high hopes coming in, but after the first race, also at Rikert, we knew we had work to do. To watch the team that day and then today, we are a different program. The girls were a bottom-tier team entering the season and quietly worked towards the top. The boys had to readjust to the sport's strength requirements after months of running and maintained upper body techniques on Monday's climbs. The team has a high level of character, having experienced both the highs and lows, often triggered by results; they remain impressively even-keeled through both. It's a testament to how endurance sports have been prioritized as a lifestyle; they also understand the setbacks involved giving them a healthy perspective when faced with the outcome of the results in a race. These are the types of athletes who will continue to race at various levels for years to come.
