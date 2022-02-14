Thursday's weather was quite warm and led to wetter snow conditions in Lamoille than what we’d seen in the past couple of weeks, lending to rounder snow structures that favored strong classic technique and solid ski prep. The course was also extremely hilly and tested the fitness of all athletes. The BFA St. Albans boys skied a strong race, with Jacob Trombley, Ethan Mashtare, and Calvin Storms, managing a very rare podium sweep using their fitness well to manage the steep climbs. Porter Hurteau rounded out scoring for the team. The boys all raced varsity for this race; Cole Boyle continued to close the gap on competitors as he has all season. I was impressed with the efforts of the JV athletes who moved up, namely Tanner Daley, Levi Dalmer, and Lincoln Sweeres.
The girls skied without two of our seniors but were extremely well represented. Maya Frost had a breakthrough race with a top ten finish; that effort would spur some confidence in the qualifier race this weekend and is setting her up very well, heading into the final and biggest races of the season. Adi Hughes made some great downhill passes late in the race to bridge the gap Lindsey Bernard had opened on a large chase group, giving the two spots in the top fifteen with their efforts. Lily Foisy skied a determined race to complete the team's scoring effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.