Overall Results
|Place
|Name
|Time
|1
|John Thompson
|13:19
|2
|Ethan Mashtare
|13:34
|3
|Jacob Tremblay
|13:40
|4
|Calvin Storms
|13:48
|5
|Tyler Magnan
|14:13
|6
|Lydia Hodgeman
|14:41
|7
|Brooke Hodgeman
|15:00
|8
|Porter Hurteau
|15:24
|9
|Damian Bolduc
|15:35
|10
|Scott Magnan
|15:45
|11
|Cole Boyle
|16:41
|12
|Teddy Tremblay
|16:42
|13
|Jessica Bolduc
|17:14
|14
|Loghan Hughes
|17:47
|15
|Peter Vlaanderen
|17:58
|16
|Meredith Mashtare
|18:16
|17
|Lincoln Schweers
|18:23
|18
|Lindsay Bernard
|18:42
|19
|Aidi Hughes
|18:43
|20
|Cipperly Good
|19:53
|21
|Jason Storms
|20:20
|22
|Perry Bland
|20:25
|23
|Thomas Curry
|20:41
|24
|Andre' Bolduc
|20:44
|25
|Colin Langlois
|20:50
|26
|Maya Frost
|20:57
|27
|Liam Rocheleau
|22:44
|28
|Chris Cotignola
|23:16
|29
|Dylan Koval
|23:18
|30
|Tanner Dalley
|24:35
|31
|Lily Foisy
|24:39
|32
|Maya Jerose
|25:34
|33
|Wally Good
|27:52
