20220101_125647.jpg

BFA St. Albans Nordic alumni pose for a photo. 

 Mike Mashtare

Overall Results

PlaceNameTime
1John Thompson13:19
2Ethan Mashtare13:34
3Jacob Tremblay13:40
4Calvin Storms13:48
5Tyler Magnan14:13
6Lydia Hodgeman14:41
7Brooke Hodgeman15:00
8Porter Hurteau15:24
9Damian Bolduc15:35
10Scott Magnan15:45
11Cole Boyle16:41
12Teddy Tremblay16:42
13Jessica Bolduc17:14
14Loghan Hughes17:47
15Peter Vlaanderen17:58
16Meredith Mashtare18:16
17Lincoln Schweers18:23
18Lindsay Bernard18:42
19Aidi Hughes18:43
20Cipperly Good19:53
21Jason Storms20:20
22Perry Bland20:25
23Thomas Curry20:41
24Andre' Bolduc20:44
25Colin Langlois20:50
26Maya Frost20:57
27Liam Rocheleau22:44
28Chris Cotignola23:16
29Dylan Koval23:18
30Tanner Dalley24:35
31Lily Foisy24:39
32Maya Jerose25:34
33Wally Good27:52

