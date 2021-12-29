BFA had another outstanding day at the UVM Indoor Track. Loghan Hughes ran to two new PR's. Winning the 1500m in 5:09.35 and the 3000m in 11:05.99. In the 55m dash Sawyer Chaput-Graves improved his PR to a 7.14, good for 3rd place. Sam Lacroix ran 8.02 for 31st place. In the 300m dash Sawyer ran another PR, a time of 40.75 to place 4th. Sam Lacroix ran a PR of 48.50 for 26th place. In the 1500m Ethan Mashtare ran a PR of 4:21.54 for 2nd place. Jacob Tromblay ran a huge PR for both Indoor & Outdoor of 4:21.98, good for 3rd place. Porter Hurteau also ran a PR 4:34.42 for 6th place. In the 3000m Mashtare and Tremblay switched taking the lead to chase after the eventual winner Evan Thornton-Sherman. Mashtare ran a 9:22.89 for 2nd place with Tremblay coming in 3rd in a time of 9:27.03 (PR). Calvin Storms, running in his first Indoor track meet, placed 4th in 9:50.46. Porter Hurteau ran a strong race to place 5th in 10:12.76. Chaput-Graves also competed in the long jump, jumping 17' 0.25" to place 7th.
MVU’s Ruth Brueckner finished first in the 55m dash in 7.87, 2nd in the 300m in 44.64, and first in the 600m in 1:42.35. Jarrett Beauregard placed 2nd in the 55m dash in 6.96 and 3rd in the high jump at 1.7m.
