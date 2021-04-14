ST. ALBANS — After missing out on the 2020 spring season due to COVID-19 restrictions, athletes are back on the fields enjoying the warm weather and gearing up for a full schedule. Messenger Sports caught up with the BFA St. Albans’ Lacrosse teams to get some insight on what it’s been like for athletes and coaches coming back after such a long break.
The teams spoke of the adjustments they’ve made since this season’s upper-classmen were underclassmen last time they took to the field and about the excitement of getting back to the sport.
Comets Lacrosse
Loghan Hughes (junior captain) and Emma Bapp (senior captain), what are you most looking forward to this spring? Hughes: “I’m excited for games; I want to see how much we’ve improved since the last time we played, which was two years ago.”
Bapp: “We’ve got a lot of younger girls on the team, and I’m excited to see them grow.”
What has it been like transitioning into leadership roles? Bapp: “I was a sophomore in 2109, and now, I’m one of the few seniors on the team. It’s crazy how that happened so quick, and I’ve had to really try to adjust to the role as quick as I can.”
Hughes: “The last time I was on the team, I was a freshman; now I’m a captain as a junior. We missed that in-between phase, but we’re excited to be back. Beyond even just wanting to play lacrosse, it’s about getting to be with our teammates again; that’s the most important part.”
Comet Assistant Coach Issac Ryea spoke on getting everyone up to speed and the leadership he’s seen from the team so far.
“There’s a large portion of our team that hasn’t played varsity or will have larger roles now than the last time they played; we’re seeing everyone pitch in this year (in terms of leadership) more than ever. We’re seeing a lot of pleasant surprises, especially from some of our underclassmen. Loghan, has really stepped up and put in the effort to be a leader on the team. Our two goalies are quite vocal from the backend; despite not having played varsity yet. Emma is our grizzled vet, and she’s our leader in spirit for the team.”
Bobwhite Lacrosse
Ethan Konrad and Andrew Koval spoke on getting back to the field.
Konrad: “It’s been a little rusty; we have a lot of new guys, but I’m really glad to be playing again.”
Koval: “Me and a couple of the guys were fortunate enough to play in a club program over the summer, but for the guys who didn’t have that opportunity, it’s been a bit of a wake-up call. We’re starting to come together, and I think we’ll get the hang of it pretty soon.”
What are you looking forward to seeing this season? Koval: “We have a big schedule this year, much bigger than in previous years, and I’m excited to see what we can do throughout those 16 games.”
Konrad: “I’m looking forward to our first game. I’m ready to get into it, and we have so much potential on this team; I think we have a chance to be an elite team, and I’m excited to see it.”
Bobwhite Head Coach Mark Capsey and Assistant Coach Mike Konrad spoke on shaking off the rust and finding leaders in the group:
Coach Capsey: “It’s been surprising how rusty we are; it was tough to get any off-season training so, we’ve been focused on breaking the rust off.” It’s still early, but for the most part, they’re smiling. They’re dogging, and they’re tired, but they’re having fun.
“They’re accepting the challenge, and we’re coming together as a team. We don’t have any superstars, so it will be important for us to gel as a team; we’re starting to see that. We pick each other up, and we aren’t on each other for mistakes.”
Coach Konrad: “We’re trying to get a feel of where our leaders are and whether they are vocal or lead-by-example type of guys.”
What has it been like to be back on the field? Coach Capsey: “For me it’s great being back on the field and having the kids back around. I enjoy the smiles, and I enjoy watching them have fun. We’ve had great weather, and we’ve got a good group of coaches and guys; it’s been very enjoyable to be back this year.”
Coach Konrad: “The kids are excited to be here and hungry to learn, and they’re coachable; that makes it enjoyable in every aspect. We’re watching them get better every day. The buzzword is excitement; the guys are excited to be playing a sport that’s like no other and enjoying the beautiful weather.”
