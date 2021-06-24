ST. ALBANS - Loghan Hughes, a BFA St. Albans Comet lacrosse team member, was recently named an All-American after completing an outstanding junior season. Hughes surpassed the 100 goal milestone earlier in the spring, despite missing her sophomore season to Covid closures.
Hughes' impressive 2021 stats
Goals: 84
Assists: 22
Contested ground balls: 45
Free position goals: 16
Caused turnovers: 21
Draw control wins: 81
Comet coach Mary Pipers on Loghan: "Loghan is a phenomenal athlete; she’s a hard worker and deserves this honor. Loghan is always trying to perfect her craft, and the results of that hard work really came to light this season.”
Comet captain Sophie Zemianek on Loghan: "Loghan has always been a team player. She knows when it's her turn, but she also knows when to back out and look for someone else to go to the goal or set up a play because she might have too much pressure.
"She's smart on the field and off, and she always supports her team and puts in extra work off the field to strengthen her skills. Loghan has a true passion for the sport, and her love of the game shows wherever she might be. She's a trusted athlete and captain of our team, and it's been an honor to be a part of her journey and to watch her do great things."
Messenger reporter/photographer Ari Beauregard: "Loghan is always so poised and calm; she makes it look effortless. Her biggest skill is deception. She outsmarts opponents, and she has the ability to take over a game. When I interviewed her about her 100-goal milestone, she wanted to talk about the game and emphasize the role of her teammates, and that speaks to her character."
