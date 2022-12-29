The BFA-St. Albans Indoor Track team headed back to UVM on December 28. The team had many PRs at this meet.
Field events
Long Jump: Peyton Hunsicker - PR with a jump of 3.8 meters
Shot Put: Jillian Koval PR with a throw of 5.37 meters
Track events
Girl’s hurdles: Lauryn Johnson PR with a time of 10.75
55 Meter Dash
Girls: Peyton Hunsicker PR with a time of 8.58 and Emmy Rijpma PR with a time of 9.44
Boys: Sam LaCroix PR with a time of 7.89
1500 Meter Run
Girls: Lauren Kate Garceau PR with a time of 5:43.57
Boys: Teddy Tremblay PR with a time of 4:59.17 and Rowan McVicar PR with a time of 5:48.69
Coaches comments: Coach Grudev and Coach Desrosiers continue to see the athletes develop their skills and look forward the next meet on January 7th at UVM.
