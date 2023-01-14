BFA-St. Albans indoor track and field team headed to UVM for the last meet to qualify for states. The team had a solid week of training focusing on strength and further refining form. Once again, the athlete's distances and times did not disappoint.
Field Events:
Shot Put
Laurelle Boomhower: 7.25 meters - PR
Jillian Koval: 6.08 meters - PR
Tristan Boomhover: 4.74 meters - PR
Long Jump
Peyton Hunsicker: 4.04 meters - PR
Track Events
3000m
Amiya Sharp: 15:02.8 - eighth place - PR
55m Hurdles
Lauryn Johnson: 10:38 - third place - PR
55m Dash
Karli Holland: 8.00 - eighth place - PR
Peyton Hunsicker: 8.49 -PR
Paula Gimenez: 9.05 - PR
Sam LaCroix: 7.89
Tristan Boomhover: 8.67 - PR
1500m
Teddy Tremblay: 4:37.95 - fourth- PR
4 x 200m Relay
Lauryn Johnson, Elora Menard, Karli Holland, Peyton Hunsicker - second - 2:03.9
1000m
Lauren Kate Garceau - first - 3:25.95 PR
Porter Hurteau: third - 2:53.65 - PR
Teddy Tremblay: sixth - 3:00.94 - PR
300m
Elora Menard: 52.51 - PR
Paula Gimenez - 54.08 - PR
Sam LaCroix - 51.19
4 x 400m Relay
Lauryn Johnson, Lauren Kate Garceau, Peyton Hunsicker, Elora Menard - sixth - 5:06.93 - PR
Coaches' report: The team has roughly three weeks to build before the state meet, which will be held at UVM on Saturday, Feb. 4. The top 12 athletes in each division qualify to move onto this meet. BFA will have strong representation in 55m hurdles, 55m dash, 1000m, 1500m, 4 x 200, and 4 x 400m. Coach Desrosiers and Coach Grudev are proud of the team's efforts at today's meet and are excited for the three weeks of training to continue to grow.
