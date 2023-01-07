The BFA-St. Albans indoor track and field team competed at Gardner Collins Cage at the University of Vermont on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Girls field events
Girls shot put: Laurelle Boomhower 6.94 meters PR and Jillian Koval 5.9 meters PR
Girls long jump: Peyton Hunsicker fifth place 3.97 meters
Girls track events
Girls 4x800 relay: Lauren Kate Garcea, Paula Gimenaz, Amiya Sharp, and Jillian Kova finished in third place.
Girls 55m hurdles: Lauryn Johnson fourth place in 10.42 PR
Girls 55m dash: Karli Holland 11th 8.08, Peyton Hunsicker 8.55 PR, Paula Gimenez 9.29 PR, and Emmy Rijpma 9.30 PR
Girls 1000m: Lauren Kate Garcea sixth place 3:31.66 and Amiya Sharp in 4:24.71 PR
Girls 4x200 relay: Lauryn Johnson, Elora Menard, Karli Holland, and Peyton Hunsicker finished third in 2:03.37 PR
Girls 300m: Lauryn Johnson 51.7 PR, Paula Gimenez 56.09 PR, Emmy Rijpma 56.8 PR, Jillian Koval 57.49 PR, and Laurelle Boomhower 1:08.05 PR
Girls 4x400m: Elora Menard, Peyton Hunsicker, Lauryn Johnson, and Lauren Kate Garceau in 5:08.41 second PR
Boys track events
Boys 55m dash: Sam LaCroix 7.81 PR
Boys 1500m: Teddy Tremblay seventh 4:47.84
Boys 300m: Sam LaCroix 48.74 PR
What’s next? The team’s next meet is January 14th. Coach Grudev and Coach Desrosiers are both looking forward to this week’s training in preparation of the Vermont State Meet later this month. The team members have been focused and are pushing outside and of their comfort zones.
