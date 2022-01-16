It was another banner day for BFA Indoor Track athletes as Loghan Hughes and Ethan Mashtare each reached their goal of qualifying for the New Balance Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Manny Chiappinelli set a PR in the Shot Put, throwing 38' 4.75" to place 6th, ran a 10.57 in 55m Hurdles, for 9th place, and jumped 15' 9" in the long jump to place 17th.
Jacob Tremblay went out with the leaders hard and fast in the 1500m hoping to get pulled to a new PR. The chance paid off as he would run to a new PR of 4:19.23 to place 3rd, 9 seconds ahead of 4th place. Jacob ran the 3000m, missing a new PR to place 3rd in 9:28.10.
Porter Hurteau placed 4th in the 600m, setting a new school record time of 1:33.32. He ran the next event, the 1000m, running a 3:20.70 to place 16th, which put him 5th fastest of all time at BFA in the 1000m.
Calvin Storms ran the 1000m for the first time, and won the event from the slow heat, as he did not have a time to put him in the fast heat. His winning time of 2:45.80 gave him the BFA St. Albans school record in the event by 8 seconds over the 2nd fastest to ever run for BFA. He ran the 3000m with tired legs to run a 10:04.67 to place 9th.
Loghan Hughes ran with a goal of qualifying for the New Balance Indoor Championships. She went out hard and consistently ran better than her prescribed lap times. Loghan ran a huge new PR and school record of 10:37.06. She easily qualified, needing a 10:55 to qualify. Wearing a mask, and running way out in front of her competition, she just missed the state record by 2 seconds. The record was set in 1998 by Tara Chaplin of U-32 High School.
Ethan Mashtare would toe the start line with the same goal of qualifying for the New Balance Indoor Championships. Like Loghan, he hit every one of his splits to run a huge new PR and school record of 9:04.54. His winning time would beat the 9:05 qualifying time and qualify him for the New Balance Indoor Championships.
Relay: Minutes later, Porter, Jacob, Calvin, and Ethan would run the 4X400m relay. Even with tired legs, the boys would go out and set a new school record, running 4:01.00, a time that would place them 3rd.
The next meet will be the State Championships on February 6th at UVM.
