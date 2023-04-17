Saturday, April 15, was another banner day for the BFA-St. Albans Track and Field team. The sun and low winds made for a record day. Early in the meet Junior Lauryn Johnson uncorked a throw in the Javelin of 108', that would be a Personal Best of nearly 22'; that throw put her third on the BFA Junior Top 10 List and sixth on the BFA All-Time List. More importantly, her throw qualified her for the New Balance National Championships at the end of June at the University of Pennsylvania. She led the way with the girls’ team, who set 23 Personal Bests; the boys’ team set 35. Freshman Asher St. Pierre continues to impress with another Freshman Top 10 List, this time in the 110m Hurdles, now the ninth fastest freshman to ever run them at BFA-St. Albans. Joining him on the freshman list was Nolan Howrigan, now sixth in High Jump. We had many Juniors make their Top 10 List; Karli Holland tenth in the 100m and eighth in the 200m. Will Hughes is now tenth in the 200m, third 400m and sixth in the High Jump. The team continues to work hard and improve every day.
Results
100m
5. Asher St. Pierre 12.56 PR
7. Sam LaCroix 13.12
8. Brayden Vincent 13.14 PR
9. Ethan Barbieri 13.17 PR
10. Edan Peters 13.41 PR
11. Jack Lagrow 13.45 PR
14. Landon Corrigan 14.05 PR
16. Tristan Boomhover 14.68 PR
18. Paxton Getty 16.56 PR
19. Hayden Stanislas 17.88
Girls 100m
1. Karli Holland 13.92 PR
2. Alayna Carpenter 14.50 PR
3. Peyton Hunsicker 14.64
6. Paula Marras Gimenez 15.75
11. Samantha White 17.60 PR
12. Bella Guerino 17.75 PR
Boys 200m
4. Will Hughes 24.17 PR
9. Carter Verronneau 27.21 PR
10. Nolan Howrigan 27.22 PR
13. Ethan Barbieri 27.65 PR
14. Edan Peters 27.74 PR
15. Brayden Vincent 27.80 PR
16. Sam LaCroix 28.24
18. Nico Lazar 28.60 PR
20. Jack Lagrow 28.73 PR
25. Sam Hurteau 32.66 PR
Girls 200m
1. Karli Holland 29.11 PR
2. Alayna Carpenter 30.67 PR
3. Elora Menard 31.22
6. Paula Marras Gimenez 33.23 PR
8. Lila Dumont 33.76
14. Ava Dumont 39.47 PR
Boys 400m
1. Will Hughes 53.47
3. Carter Verronneau 1:03.03
4. Nolan Howrigan 1:04.39 PR
6. Brayden Vincent 1:05.38 PR
Girls 400m
2. Elora Menard 1:08.83 PR
8. Ava Dumont 1:26.38
Boys 800m
5. Toby Hurteau 2:24.98 PR
6. Noah Lavigne 2:31.16 PR
10. Rowan McVicar 3:29.59
Girls 800m
3. Lauren Kate Garceau 2:45.05
5. Leah Fitzgerald 2:57.60 PR
6. Hannah Branon 3:03.11
Boys 1500m
4. Teddy Tremblay 4:32.18 PR
6. Jacoby Soter 4:47.46 PR
8. Toby Hurteau 4:48.77 PR
11. Noah Lavigne 5:15.06 PR
13. Rowan McVicar 5:41.71 PR
Girls 1500m
1. Kaitlyn Lumbra 5:10.21 PR
2. Lauren Kate Garceau 5:34.99
5. Marie DeSorgher 6:06.14
6. Leah Fitzgerald 6:11.93 PR
Boys 3000m
2. Teddy Trembley 10:21.29
3. Jacoby Soter 11:12.69
Girls 3000m
3. Marie DeSorgher 13:47.35
Boys 110m hurdles
2. Asher St.Pierre 19.97 PR
Girls 100m Hurdles
1. Lauryn Johnson 18.79 PR
Boys 300m Hurdles
3. Asher St. Pierre 50.94
Girls 300m Hurdles
2. Lauryn Johnson 56.24
Boys 4X100m
2. Ethan Barbieri, Toby Hurteau,
Edan Peters, Asher St.Pierre 52.47
Girls 4X100m
1. Alayna Carpenter, Lauryn Johnson,
Peyton Hunsicker, Karli Holland 56.52
Boys 4X400m
2. Nolan Howrigan, Will hughes,
Teddy Tremblay, Ethan Barbieri 4:22.90
Girls 4X400m
Elora Menard, Kate Storms,
Karli Holland, Alayna Carpenter 4:52.61
Boys Shot Put
3. Tyler Rangel 34-8 PR
5. Colin Langlois 33-7
7. Colby Page 29-10 PR
10. Ryan Desmond 26-1
13. Hayden Stanislas 22-2
Girls Shot Put
1. Maya Frost 24-4
3. Laurelle Boomhower 22-2
4. Lily Foisy 21-10
5. Rebecca Tetreault 20-1
7. MacKenzie Smith 13-1
Boys Discus
6. Colby Page 63-10.25
Girls Discus
2. Lily Foisy 67-1.25 PR
3. Laurelle Boomhower 61-4 PR
4. Kate Storms 59-3 PR
5. Rebecca Tetreault 53-2.25
Boys Javelin
3. Tyler Rangel 112-2
7. Colin Langlois 97-11
10. Ryan Desmond 85-11 PR
11. Nico Lazar 85-8 PR
13. Sam Hurteau 79-10
17. Tristan Boomhover 44-2 PR
Girls Javelin
1. Lauryn Johnson 108-0 PR
3. Lily Foisy 62-8 PR
4. Anna Malboeuf 58-4 PR
6. Rebecca Tetreault 56-5 PR
7. Kate Storms 55-1
8. MacKenzie Smith 49-0
Boys Long Jump
4. Edan Peters 15-9.25 PR
Girls Long Jump
2. Peyton Hunsicker 13-3 PR
5. Lila Dumont 12-0
Boys High Jump
1. Will Hughes 5-8 PR
2. Nolan Howrigan 5-2 PR
Girls Long Jump
3. Bella Guerino 3-4 PR
