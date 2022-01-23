ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Nordic team hosted their first home meet of the season on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Hard'ack. BFA St. Albans Nordic coach Scott Magnan sent the following notes on the race.
The course and volunteers: Special thanks to Tyler Magnan, who chairs St. Albans Nordic. Tyler took extreme pride in grooming the trails for Saturday's event. He turned the recreation center into a premier race venue during Friday's cold temps and was back out there Saturday morning for pre race inspection. Beyond Tyler, we had a great crew of volunteers for the BFA support crew to run the race made up of Alumni, parents, and family members of the coaching staff. These efforts made for a very enjoyable day for all.
BFA ST. Albans varsity girls: The girls started first and Lydia raced with a great deal of confidence and great form on her home turf racing with a front pack that quickly gapped the main field. Logan Hughes continues to improve; she had her first top 10 in a classic race on Wednesday and followed it up solidly today. Adi Hughes had her best race to date and is quickly making the girls more competitive as a team with each outing. Lindsey Bernard is right there with her. Maya Frost ripped her binding off her ski in what sounded like a high-speed downhill collision with another skier; bummed by the incident, she was given a restart in the boys' race and a time that could be added into the results. Liliana Foisy was given the opportunity to race varsity for the first time and did not disappoint with a great effort and a solid time for her first race at this distance on skis.
BFA St. Albans varsity boys: The boys' race was exciting, with the field breaking into a lead group and secondary group early in the race. Jacob Tremblay and Calvin Storms both skied in the lead group, and for the first time this year, they looked comfortable matching the pace of those athletes. The mass start really gave them an opportunity to have a feel for what their pace needs to be moving forward. Porter Hurteau was the leader of the second group, following the lead pack by the end of the race to hand him his best result of the season. Cole Boyle was making passes late in the race to help score the boys a solid team finish. Cole had a rough outing on Wednesday, so it was very exciting to see him putting in such a big effort today.
