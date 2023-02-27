ST. ALBANS - Tom Demar and Hunter Livingston have a few things in common; they love the game of basketball, and they’ve both recently graduated from BFA-St. Albans and the Bobwhite basketball program. Giving back to local programs is an important part of the BFA-St. Albans athletic program’s legacy, and Demar and Livingston have committed to doing just that.
On Sunday, Feb. 19, Demar and Livingston coached the 5-6 Northeast Celtics to a 29-26 Mini Metro bracket championship win over South Burlington. The game was hanging in the balance, but the tenacious sixth graders were up to the task. A buzzer beater by Ben Stevens swished through the net, earning the athletes the bracket championship win. Photos captured by Kim Earl show Demar and Livingston’s excitement as they celebrated with their young athletes. It’s that kind of energy that helps build confidence in athletes and enthusiasm for a program.
Q&A with coach Tom Demar
What have you enjoyed most about coaching the 5/6 Northeast Celtics? The best part about coaching this team is the level of dedication they have to the sport. Even while playing their school ball programs and other sports they show up focused and ready to work every practice.
How did this group work together to win their bracket? These guys have great team chemistry and everyone works with each other very well. In our championship game we had to run our zone offense for the very first time, against a very tough South Burlington zone. The boys started off down 12-2 but steadily worked their way back into the game as they were figuring out how to run the offense in the middle of a huge game. We ended up winning on a two second buzzer beater hit by Ben Stevens. As sixth graders, being able to overcome that type of adversity is beyond impressive.
What three qualities does this group have that set them up for success? These guys have the ability to apply focus to what they're doing. In practices no one is just going through the motions. They also have what I call the “fun switch” which is immensely important. They can have fun while we play or practice and then flip the switch to being 100 percent focused. The last quality would be their level of trust with one another and the coaches. This translates to actually executing what we go over in practice and not trying to go off on their own.
What one piece of advice have you given the Northeast Celtics based on your experience as a high school basketball player? My one piece of advice for these guys has been to really think about the game of basketball. Anyone can run, jump and shoot if they practice long enough, but it takes a high level of focus everyday to be able to slow the game down to a pace you can dominate at.
Q&A with coach Hunter Livingston
What have you enjoyed most about coaching the 5/6 Northeast Celtics? This is my first year ever coaching. I knew it was something I wanted to at least try because I've always been very interested in it. Growing up, there were times when I saw unfair things taking place with coaching, and I knew when I was old enough to coach, I’d like to do things differently. What I've enjoyed most about coaching this year is the journey we went on as a team. We had to adjust, adapt, have discipline, problem solve, have physical conditioning, to name a few things. I was impressed with how the fifth and sixth graders handled all they had on their plates, including winning a championship.
What three qualities does this group have that set them up for success? First off, is the chemistry that our team has; it really showed in tough moments in games and in practice, and it was a huge factor that propelled us above the competition. Second would be how unselfish our team was as there was no true scorer on our team all year; we shared the ball all around. Lastly, our intensity on the court–we were always at 110 percent and we took pride in that.
What word of advice would you give to these athletes as they continue their athletic careers? Some advice I would give to these young athletes is to hold on to their “head up” mentality throughout their sports career. If you do that, you'll get what you put out eventually. Also keep striving and do well in school!
Check out Kim Earl's photos from the championship game:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.