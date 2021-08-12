When Colby Brouillette was a kid, he attended games at Centennial Field. Last week, his childhood dreams came true as he joined the Vermont Lake Monsters to close out their 2021 summer season.
Did you ever think you'd be a Lake Monster? "Growing up, we'd attend games, and my dad would always tell me about watching Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin playing for the Vermont Reds, but I never thought I'd be a Lake Monster. It's a dream come true."
What's it like playing at Centennial? "I attended Little League camps with UVM baseball coach Bill, and I did a showcase there, but I'd never played a game there before. There's lots of history at that field, and I love seeing all the fans and the family support I've had at the last two home games. I'm speechless about how awesome this is!"
Are you playing with any other Vermont athletes? "There are at least five or six other Vermont boys on the team, and that's awesome. Will Hesslink (Rice) was a senior when I was a freshman; he's a very, very good pitcher. There's Wyatt Cameron from Middlebury; I caught him in the Twin State Game. Chase Kerry from Colchester is also on the team; I played against him a ton. Leif Bigelow of Brattleboro is a very good pitcher, and Jeff Stearns, from Vergennes, is on the team; I played against him in hockey in high school."
After completing his season with the Glens Falls Dragons, Brouillette joined the Vermont Lake Monsters MiLB Minor League Baseball team.
"I've had seven days off this summer. It's a lot of fun, but it can take a toll on your body. So far, I've had over 200 at-bats in a five-month span. It's awesome!"
Are the Lake Monsters having a good summer season? "We're currently in first place, and we have to win two more we'll clinch first place."
What's it been like playing this level? "It's been a huge learning experience playing at this level of competition. It's very cool to see players from all over the country, and I'm getting as much work in as I can."
Can you tell us about your first hit as a Lake Monster? "I was very excited to get my first Lake Monster hit! In my first at-bat, I hit the ball up the middle; I had another at-bat and hit a hard ground ball through the gap that drove two runners. We ended up scoring two more and winning the game."
How did the opportunity arise? "While I was with the Glens Falls Dragons, I contacted Vermont Lake Monsters Coach Chris Richards to ask about playing for the team next summer. I got a text from him asking if I'd like to finish the season with the Lake Monsters. I called my dad and told him I thought my dream was about to come true, and sure enough, it did!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.