The BFA St. Albans tennis team took the loss in contest with U32 on Tuesday.
Singles
Lydia Hodgeman vs. Lucy Kokenberger: 4-6/3-6
Ella Lambert vs. Jasmine Tore 6-7/9-11/10-6
Genevieve LaClair vs. Caitlin Dodge-Prescott 1-6/1-6
Doubles
Lyla Rouleau vs. Samantha Martzke 7-5/4-6
Emma Boisvert vs. Lea Emmons 1-6/0-6
