Ruby Dasaro swings her golf club earlier in the 2021 girls' golf season. 

 Candace Dasaro
After a successful NVAC girl's golf season that ended last Wednesday at the Alburg Golf Links, we have three golfers that have qualified for the VPA Girl's Golf State Tournament at Dorset Field Club in Dorset on Thursday Oct. 7th.
  1. Ashley Seymour - senior - 46 9 hole avg. / 92 18 hole avg.
  2. Ruby Dasaro - spothomore - 54 9 hole avg. / 108 18 hole avg.
  3. Georgia Casavant - senior - 58 9 hole avg. / 116 18 hole avg.
We also send off Roxy Thayer (senior) who had a successful golf season after joining the team this season as a recent transfer student.
 
All four golfers improved this season with Ashley Seymour serving as our team's anchor at matches.  
 
Georgia Casavant has positioned herself well to help our team improve from our showing at last year's State Tournament as she and Ashley are our only golfers left from last year's State Tournament appearance.  
 
Ruby Dasaro will be the only returning Comet next season. She has shown herself to be an athletic golfer that is quickly becoming a consistent golfer evidenced by her strong second half results of our match schedule.  

