ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans gymnasium traded high tops and jerseys for glitter and glam on Saturday, Feb. 11. The BFA-St. Albans dance team hosted a home competition and honored their graduating seniors, Veyda Kenyon, Hope Hatin, Reilly Babinski, Alyssa Deso, and Caitlin Cushing.
Richford Junior-Senior High School also attended the event, competing in the Jazz and Pom categories. BFA-St. Albans competed in the Jazz and Hip Hop categories.
Teams: BFA St. Albans is dressed in white and black for Hip Hop and red and black for Jazz. Richford is dressed in black for Jazz and gold and maroon for Pom.
Kim Earl photographed the competition for Messenger Sports.