It was a banner day for BFA-St. Albans cross country at the Richford Invitational. The runners were able to conquer the challenging hilly 5K course with little trouble.
Varsity girls: The girls had their work cut out for them today as we were a little short-handed. Senior Lauren-Kate Garceau was at St. Mike's receiving the St. Michael's Book Award, senior Elora Menard was out injured, Kate Storms was out of town, and numerous girls were out sick. The remaining girls took up the challenge and brought home the win. Freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra took the lead from the gun and never looked back. Her winning time of 22:21 was a solid time for this course. Teammate, junior Ruby Dasaro continues to look stronger every race and pulled away from the pack to finish second in 23:37. Freshman Marie DeSorgher ran her best race the second half of the season by far, placing eighth in 28:37. Senior Maya Frost ran a strong race to hold onto 12th in 29:10. So, who was going to be our all-important fifth girl across the line to bring home the victory? Today that was Sophomore Lilith Johnson in 15th place in 34:51. Lily Foisy was 16th in 37:33, Kiley Baker was 17th in 43:32, and Mackenzie Smith in 18th in 47:23 rounded out our finishers.
The girls' team scores: BFA-St. Albans 26 and Mt. Abe's was 29.
Varsity boys: The guys' team continues to show why they have been consistently ranked among the top teams in the state this fall. Junior Porter Hurteau led the way with a winning time of 18:18, an outstanding time for this course. Sophomore Teddy Tremblay would lead a line of BFA finishers across the line. Teddy's third-place time was 19:12. Will Hughes was fourth in 19:37, Jacoby Soter fifth in 20:28, and Toby Hurteau, sixth in 20:31, finished the scoring for us.
Sophomore Brayden Vincent had his best race of the season to place ninth in 22:13. Carter Veronneau likewise continues to improve and placed 12th in 23:07. Junior Noah Lavigne had the race of the day to place 13th in a new Personal Best time of 23:27, a very impressive performance on this extremely tough course. Adam Kavanaugh had another strong race to place 20th in 24:09. Tanner Dalley was close behind, placing 21st in 24:41. 23rd place was Rowan McVicar in 24:58, only two seconds off his personal best. Landon Corrigan 30th in 28:00, Ethan Barbieri 32nd in 28:24, and Hayden Stanislas 37th in 42:17, rounded out the team.
Boys' team scores: The BFA-St. Albans guys' team score was 19, Mt. Abe 61, MVU 74, and Richford 84. BFA travels to Thetford next Saturday, Oct. 29 for the State Championships.
