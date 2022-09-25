BFA-St. Albans had another successful trip down to Manchester, NH, for the 47th Annual Manchester Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Our day started with the freshmen girls' 2.1 mile race. Kaitlyn Lumbra quickly took the lead and never looked back. She increased her lead throughout the race and won by an incredible 56 seconds. Her winning time of 13:10 puts her number one on the BFA-St. Albans Freshman All-Time list for the Manchester Invite.
Marie Desorgher ran a fantastic race, running just behind the pack for a medal; the top 15 were awarded medals. She pushed hard the entire way to place 21st in 16:15. It was the best race of her young BFA career as she continues to gain confidence in each race. Kiley Baker, another freshman who continues to learn her limits and improves every race, placed 57th in 19:37
The freshmen boys were up next, and after watching Kaitlyn light it up, they quickly put themselves in the mix-up front as well. Jacoby Soter and Toby Hurteau established themselves as some of the best BFA ever. Jacoby placed ninth in 12:15, making him the second fastest BFA freshman at Manchester. Toby placed 13th in 12:29, making him the fourth fastest freshman ever at Manchester. They have a trio of runners improving every race just behind them, Adam Kavanaugh 76th in 14:16, Rowan McVicar 113th in 15:40, and Ethan Barbieri 120th in 15:59. The guys placed eighth out of 18 complete freshmen teams.
The girls' JV "C" ran the 2.1-mile course and were up next, with Lila Dumont leading the way. Lila rounded into shape to place 46th in 18:22, improving on her time from last year as a freshman. Lilith Johnson placed 62nd in her best race yet in 19:39. Lily Foisy improved on her time from last year, placed 79th in 21:23. Ava Dumont ran strong and placed 84th in 22:04. MacKenzie Smith ran an inspired race to place 100th in 25:31.
The Boys JV "C" saw three guys toe the start line for us: Noah Lavigne led the way in 143rd place in 16:19. Landon Corrigan had the biggest improvement over last year's time, placing 155th with a time of 2 minutes and 41 seconds faster in 16:59; Hayden Stanislas crossed the line in 174th in 27:16.
The varsity girls all ran inspired races and were led by our strong duo of Lauren Kate Garceau in 50th in a time of 21:47 and Ruby Dasaro just behind her 52nd 21:52. Behind them, we have a tight pack of Elora Menard 133rd in 26:02, Kate Storms 143rd in 26:39, and Maya Frost 144th in 27:05. The girls placed 19th out of 22 teams.
The boys' varsity rounded out the day with Porter Hurteau leading the way in 33rd place in 16:56, a time that makes him the fifth fastest BFA boy to run the course in Manchester. Teddy Tremblay and Will Hughes were next across the line, Teddy in 95th 18:00 and Will 106th 18:08. Taro Ditch and Tanner Dalley got to see some varsity competition for the first time this season and did a great job, so we could score as a team with two varsity members racing in the freshman race and two unable to make the trip to Manchester. Taro placed 221st in 22:16 and Tanner 227th in 23:04. The team placed 27th out of 34 teams.
BFA is next at the Thetford Invitational Saturday, October 1.
