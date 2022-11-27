On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, a herd of BFA-St. Albans runners and Alumni competed in the Green Mountain Athletic Association 5K Turkey Trot at the University of Vermont. The race is a fundraiser for the Chittenden County Food Shelf, and around 700 people donated and completed the course, either by running or walking. It was a beautiful morning for people to be out, and the Turkey hats and customs were plentiful.
BFA-St. Albans alum Ethan Mashtare (BFA-St. Albans Class of 2020, now racing for UMass-Lowell) won the race in 16:12. BFA-St. Albans junior Porter Hurteau finished third in a new PR of 16:26.
Current BFA-St. Albans runner Toby Hurteau was next across the line in 19:50, using the race as a tune-up for the Champs Sports Championship. BFA-St. Albans Alum Lucas MacKenzie (now running for Wheaton College) ran to a new PR of 19:56.
Alum Loghan Hughes, racing for the first time since a season-ending injury ended her cross country season at the University of Connecticut, ran to a comfortable 20:08 to be the third female to cross the finish line.
BFA-St. Albans alum Meredith Mashtare ran with a friend and crossed the line in 23:16. It was her first race after taking a two-week break after her senior cross country season at Wheaton College ended.
