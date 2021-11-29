BRONX, NY - Ethan Mashtare, Jacob Tremblay, and Loghan Hughes closed out their senior cross country season at historic Van Courtland Park at the Eastbay Northeast Regional Championships. They were accompanied by teammates Porter and Toby Hurteau and Teddy Tremblay.
While Vermont was blanketed in snow, the Bronx boasted a balmy 41 degrees and sunshine for the 5K races. The Eastbay Regionals serve as a qualifier for Nationals, with the top ten runners (40 total) in each race earning a trip to San Diego for the final.
The regional races included the top athletes from New England, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. According to BFA St. Albans' cross country coach Mike Mashtare it was a 'who's who' of the Northeast.
Ethan Mashtare and Jacob Tremblay competed in the Championship boys' race. Ethan finished 50th, and Jacob finished 61st out of 237 runners.
"That race was probably their most competitive race in four years, and they put it all together," said Mashtare. "Ethan may have run his best 5K, and Jacob had a banner day as well. I was really proud of them, and it was nice to see them succeed."
Hughes, BFA St. Albans D1 state titleholder, competed in the Championship girls' race, finishing 42nd out of 148 runners. Mashtare noted the race was a great way for Loghan to end her high school cross country career.
"Loghan's never raced in a big race like this, but as the competitor and focused athlete she is, she had a great day and kept improving as the race went on," said Mashtare. "This is only her second year, and she was holding her own with some of the top girls in the country; there's no doubt she will do great things as she moves on in this sport."
Toby Hurteau ran in the boys 13/14 race, finishing 30th out of 65 in a time of 21:09.
"The Hurteau boys came home with medals on the day. This was Toby's first big cross country 5K, and it had some major hills," said Masthare, "and there's nothing like it in 7/8 cross country in Franklin County."
Mashtare spoke of why he enjoys bringing runners to out-of-state races, "Competing at this level is a way for them to see how all the hard work pays off, and I love seeing the joy on their faces when they do so well against nationally ranked runners.
"It was a great finish for the seniors, and it was so good for Porter, Teddy, and Toby. They have years ahead to make their mark on BFA Cross Country."
