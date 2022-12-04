This fall, BFA-St. Albans had six runners compete for the first time at the collegiate level. Jacob Tremblay, Ethan Mashtare, Loghan Hughes, and Riley Maher ran for Division 1 programs, while Lucas Mackenzie ran at the Division 3 level. Calvin Storms took a red-shirt year at the University of Rhode Island. We caught up with several of them to find out what they enjoyed about their first collegiate season.
Jacob Tremblay, University of Vermont
What three things did you enjoy most about your college running season? First, I enjoyed my teammates, and the team atmosphere is one of my favorite things about being on the UVM team. I'm with a great group of hard-working people and just a fun group of individuals. Second, I've also enjoyed the higher levels of training, where I have hit weekly mileage that I've never hit before and done workouts that, at some points in my running career, may have seemed impossible for me. Finally, I've enjoyed competing on a much higher level than before. This past season, I competed in the NCAA Conference Championships and the NCAA Regional Championships, where I raced against some extremely high-level, national-caliber athletes. This season has been extremely enjoyable, and I look forward to continuing in the years to come.
What three things from your high school running career helped your college running career? First, in high school, my training never pushed me out of my body's ability or comfort zone, which meant that I had a steady progression throughout high school. This left me with plenty of room for improvement in college and gave me a good base of training to build off of in my college running career. Something that also helped me was my teammates pushing me in practices while having them and others pushing me in races. It helped me learn to compete against the best and has given me the experience I use every day in college. Finally, another benefit to my college career from my high school career would have to be my opportunities to travel to major races that were sometimes halfway across the country. I learned a lot at these races, and now that I'm in college, I travel to almost every one of my meets; having done it before, I'm more accustomed to the experience. I've taken a lot from my high school career, and I'm very grateful to my coaches and parents for helping me get to where I am today.
Ethan Mashtare, UMass-Lowell
What three things did you enjoy most about your college running season? First, being surrounded by many amazing, talented, and experienced runners is amazing. Many of the guys on my team are some of the best in the region, even the country, and I've learned so much from being around them; it's truly made me a better runner. I've made close relationships with all of these guys, making me very excited to train with them moving forward. Another thing I enjoy and appreciate are my coaches. My head coach Gary Gardner is probably the smartest person I know, and he's amazing at connecting personally with every team member and making sure they know they are important. He's great at making good runners into great runners, so I know if I buy into the program and work hard, that can happen for me. Third, I have enjoyed my resources as a collegiate athlete. We have an amazing athletic training staff that puts in a lot of work for our team. UMass-Lowell also has a great weight room facility and many resources for athletes, such as foam rollers, compression boots, massage guns, and ice baths.
What three things did you enjoy most about your college running season? First, the setbacks I had in high school helped prepare me for college. Bad races or times when I didn’t get the result I wanted helped prepare me because there have been and will be many times in college when I won’t get the result I want. Success includes many setbacks and failures, especially at the college level, so without those setbacks in high school, I wouldn’t be prepared for that in college. Next, I' would say the experiences I had at competitive races in high school helped prepare me for collegiate racing. The opportunity to race at nationals or big out-of-state invitationals helped prepare me better for the competitive, deep fields of every collegiate race I've already been in and will be in. If I'd only raced in Vermont in high school, at smaller meets, and not had the exposure to bigger meets, I'd have had a harder time in college races. The third thing high school helped me with was learning to be patient. For example, freshman year in track, I ran the second fastest freshman 1500 time in BFA history, but by senior year I'd run the second fastest 1500 time in state history. I wasn’t one of the best right away in high school, but four years later, with more experience and hard work under my belt, I was able to reach my goals. The same goes for my collegiate career. I’m not an extremely competitive collegiate athlete yet, but if I am patient and keep doing the right things, I know I can be.
Calvin Storms, University of Rhode Island
What two things did you enjoy most about your college running season? I enjoyed training with the team and being introduced to lifting and strength work.
What three things from your high school running career helped your college running career? The three things from high school running that were most helpful so far were my work ethic, strength in workouts, and racing experience.
Lucas Mackenzie, Wheaton College
What three things did you enjoy most about your college running season? First, arriving a week early for preseason allowed me to get to know the campus, get to know my team, and start making friends before classes began. Unfortunately, I had to deal with a small hip injury that prevented me from competing; however, I started running a little over halfway through the season, allowing me to race at our NEWMAC conference race for my first 8k. Finally, to round out the season, I was also able to race at Regionals in Brunswick, ME, which was a great experience. We got to stay overnight the day before and race on a great course, where I was really happy to get a small five-second PR.
What three things from your high school running career helped your college running career? First, the BFA team played a large role in preparing me for running at Wheaton. Throughout running at BFA for both cross country and track, my interest in running grew dramatically, and a lot of credit goes to the BFA boys for their motivation over the years to keep improving. Also, Coach (Mike) Mashtare’s support was a huge factor in my growth as an athlete and pursuit of being a runner at Wheaton. At the beginning of COVID, for example, I lost almost all interest in running; however, throughout my senior year, my team and Coach Mashtare helped me find my way back to running. In the process, I became more motivated than ever to push myself to new heights. So though it also represents the worst part of my running career, COVID was an instrumental part of my high school career, making me a better runner.
