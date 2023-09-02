Today was a solid start for BFA-St. Albans cross country. It was a rather interesting start to the day, as many of the junior varsity runners were stung numerous times, as there was a nest of bees under a bridge. The course was altered before the start of the varsity races.
The varsity girls’ team was without their top three runners–camping trip, small injury and sickness. The remaining girls picked up the slack for us. First year runner, sophomore Nora Tatro, led the way for us placing 65th in a PR time of 27:02.6. Freshman Mania Tibbitts placed 67th in a PR time of 27:10.0. Junior Kate Storms placed 69th in 27:12.9. Freshman Maddie Messier and Laura Persons rounded out our varsity team placing 78th and 84th respectively in PR times of 29:55.1 and 31:03.8.
The varsity guys were at full strength and showed they’re a team to be watched and feared this fall. Senior Porter Huretau led the way for us. His second place finish in a time of 17:08.9, led the boys to a tie with Montpelier for second place. We placed third on a tie breaker. Porter went out with the leader Cyrus Hansen of U32. Hansen pulled away between two and three kilometers. He held that margin to the finish over Porter. Looks like they will do many battles throughout the season. Our next runners would place 12th, 13th, and 15th. Junior Teddy Tremblay in 17:50.1, freshmen Jacoby Soter and Toby Hurteau ran PR's of 17:52.1 and 18:01.4 respectively. Freshman Eli Hazen rounded out our scoring in 48th place in a PR time of 19:21.1. Senior Noah Lavigne placed 71st in 21:15.9. Sophomore Ethan Barbieri, running in his first varsity race placed 93rd in a PR time of 24:02.1.
The JV boys were led by freshman Liam Patenaude placing 43rd in a PR time of 22:05.8. Freshman Brandon Payne was next in 74th in a PR of 25:00.4. Sophomore Adam Kavanaugh placed 84th in 26:01.0. Freshmen Jayden Hawes and Ryan Heyer placed 89th and 91st respectively in PR's of 27:07.5 & 27:07.9. Junior Landon Corrigan placed 93rd in 28:01.4. Freshman Jack Barney placed 98th in a PR of 30:50.7. Juniors Jack Lagrow and Tristan Boomhovr rounded out the team placing 100th and 101st respectively. Jack in 32:42.5. Tristan a PR of 35:56.9.
The JV girls were led by sophomore Lilah Powers placing 42nd in a PR time of 29:47.8. Junior Lila Dumont crossed next in 47th in a time of 37:43.8 followed closely by sophomore Kiley Baker in a time of 31:24.1. Junior Lilith Johnson placed 55th in 33:03.3. Seniors Ava Dumont and Lily Foisy placed 59th & 61st in 35:58.6 & 37:43.8 respectively.First year runner and junior Bella Guerino placed 63rd in a PR time of 40:24.0.
Our next race will be the Burlington Invitational next Saturday at Hard'ack.
