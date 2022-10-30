It was a perfect day to race in the Vermont State Cross Country Championships at Thetford Academy on Saturday, Oct. 29. Perfect temps to race, with no wind and sunshine once the fog burned off.
Varsity boys: The competition quickly heated up, with Division 1 boys in the second race of the day after Division 3 boys. Matt Servin of Champlain Valley Union and Luke Miklus of Essex went toe to toe out front with a pack of about 10 boys behind them. BFA's Porter Hurteau led the pack and slowly upped the pace every few minutes. By the time they reached the 2-mile mark and Morty's Monster, the pack had dwindled to about six. By the 4k mark, it was down to four, and Porter was given information that Essex's Miklus was slowing down and to go for it.
Porter shot off and became BFA's second runner ever to finish as the Runner-up in States. He was the third fastest guy out of all three divisions today. His time of 17:05 is the third fastest time ever run by a BFA boy at states on the Thetford course, only behind Jacob Tremblay's 17:02 run in 2021 and Kanoa King's 17:03 run in 2005 when he was the runner-up. Porter ranks fourth on the Top 25 list for BFA-St. Albans runners, when you add in the Woods Trail race and any New England races run at Thetford. He improved by 59 seconds over his time run last year at states and 18 seconds faster than his Woods Trail race this year.
Teddy Tremblay moved up through the entire race to place 20th in Division 1 and 37th overall. His time of 18:26 was two minutes faster than last year at states.
Jacoby Soter had an incredible day placing 27th in Division 1 and 49th overall, and he was also the third-fastest freshman of the day. His time of 18:45 was a huge PR for him.
Will Hughes finished 36th in Division 1 and 60th overall in 18:58, 21 seconds faster than last year. Toby Hurteau ran a solid race for us, placing 46th Division 1 and 82nd overall in a time of 19:30, which is 31 seconds faster than his Woods Trail run this year. He was the fifth-fastest freshman in Division 1 and seventh overall. Carter Veronneau ran a huge PR today, placing 60th in Division 1 and 144th overall in 21:09, 58 seconds faster than his Woods Trail run. Rounding out varsity was Brayden Vincent placing 73rd in Division 1 and 268th overall. There were 84 Division 1 boys and 268 overall.
The boys' team ran much better this year than we could have hoped. Their fourth-place finish in Division 1 was a tribute to their hard work and dedication to improving. Our goal for the day was to knock off South Burlington, a team we had yet to beat this fall. We hoped the other two division races weren't fast enough to knock us below the necessary sixth-place team finish overall to qualify for the New England Championships in Rhode Island on November 12. We were unlucky and got knocked down to seventh place, one place from qualifying. Porter Hurteau qualified as an individual and will represent us very well.
Next Saturday, Nov. 5, the boys will race against the teams that bumped us out, head to head, in the Meet of Champions at Hard'ack on our home course. This race will also serve as the class race championships; Jacoby and Toby are in prime spots to be among the best freshmen, Porter is the number 1 ranked junior, and Teddy is the seventh ranked sophomore. It should be another great day for the guys.
Varsity girls: The varsity girls didn't disappoint and had a very solid day. Our front three girls all had amazing days. Kaitlyn Lumbra went to the lead early and faltered a little for her early fast pace, but finished strong to place ninth in Division 1 and 14th overall, earning a spot to the New England Championships as an individual. Her time of 21:13 places her tied for sixth on the BFA States All-Time List for Thetford with Kelly Greenfield, who ran the same time in 1991. She is tied with Kelly for 11th on the Best Ever List for all races at Thetford.
Ruby Dasaro had a strong second half of the race to place 18th Division 1 and 32nd overall. Ruby is the 8th-ranked junior going into the class race. Senior Lauren Kate Garceau conquered Thetford and Morty's Monster for her last time with a solid 28th in Division 1 and 45th overall in 22:39. Lauren Kate is the 11th-ranked senior going into the class race.
Marie DeSorgher had a huge PR running to a 24:50 to place 47th in Division 1 and 102nd overall. She was the ninth-fastest freshman in Division 1 and 19th overall.
Seniors Maya Frost and Elora Menard finished their Thetford careers on a high note placing 69th and 71st, respectively in Division 1 and 174th and 183rd in times of 28:05 and 28:25.
Kate Storms rounded out the varsity team placing 76th in Division 1 and 203rd overall. There were 81 racers in Division 1 and 240 overall. The girls' team had a goal of qualifying for the Meet of Champions next Saturday at Hard'ack. They did that easily by placing sixth in Division 1 and 11th overall out of 27 complete teams. It gives the seniors one final opportunity to race on their home course to finish their racing careers at BFA.