The BFA-St. Albans cross country team traveled to the historic cross-country course in Saratoga Springs, NY, for the 40th Annual Burnt Hills Invitational over the weekend of Oct. 15.
It was a perfect day for fast racing as the dense fog was slow to burn off, and the windless cool temps were perfect. Runners would battle for medals awarded to the top 75 finishers in every race, with the top three teams earning a trophy.
Middle School Races
Boys: The day started with a group of middle schoolers from three local schools coming together to race as a single middle school team. The race quickly took shape as a runner from Queensbury, NY, went to the front and pushed the pace. Georgia's Adam Niquette and St. Albans Town Educational Center's Beckett Shaffner slowly worked their way through the field. They caught the front runner a mile into the 1.7 mile course and slowly pulled away to battle each other for the win.
Niquette edged out Shaffner, winning in 11:59 to Shaffner's 12:01. Georgia's Will White would crack the top 15 with a very strong race placing 14th in 12:56. The possibility of a team trophy was looking good, and SATEC's Hardy Toof and Fairfield's Liam Patenaude secured the win placing 31st and 42nd respectively in 13:22 and 13:51.
SATEC's Hudson Root & Ryan Heyer gave the team great depth and brought home medals placing 45th & 52nd in 13:58 & 14:06, respectively. Fairfield's Jack Barney rounded out the winning team placing 167th in 18:45. The boys would edge out Galway, NY, by three points for the Championship.
Four of the guys' times placed them on the Top 10 List for BFA Middle Schoolers racing at Saratoga. Niquette is number two, with Shaffner is number three behind Porter Hurteau's top time. White is number eight, and Toof is number 10 on the All-Time List.
Girls: Middle School girls raced next; we only had four girls toe the line, but they also had successful races. Georgia's Callie Beyor led the way, placing 22nd in 13:51, a time that puts her third on the All-Time BFA Top List behind Kaitlyn Lumbra and Ruby Dasaro.
SATEC's Ellie Tremblay ran a consistent race in the pack to place 54th in 15:10. A time that puts her fifth on the All-Time list. Fairfield's Laura Persons ran a strong second half moving from a pack at around 80th to place 56th in 15:13 to become the sixth fastest on the All-Time list. Georgia's Claire Sicotte ran strongly to place 136th in 17:33 to put her seventh on the All-Time list. There were 234 finishers in the race.
Junior Varsity Races
Girls: The JV Girls took to the 3.04-mile trail next; because of sickness, we had only four girls healthy enough to race. Lilith Johnson would be our top runner placing 224th in 31:15. Kiley Baker was next in 226th with a time of 31:28. Lily Foisy placed 232nd in 33:21, and Mackenzie Smith was 241st in 35:20, a 1:45 improvement over her time from last year.
Boys: The JV boys ran inspired races as six of the seven runners would run personal or season best times when we convert their times to 5k times. Taro Ditch led the way in 85th in 20:32, a 40-second improvement over last year's time. Tanner Dalley was 100th in 21:06, a 38-second improvement over last year's time. Noah Lavigne 103rd in 21:11, Adam Kavanaugh 109th in 21:46, Rowan McVicar 118th in 22:08, Ethan Barbieri 135th in 22:44, and Landon Corrigan 136th in 22:44 rounded out the team. Landon had a 33-second improvement over last year's time.
Varsity Races
Girls: The varsity girls saw some solid competition and ran very well. Kaitlyn Lumbra, in her first race in two weeks, placed 15th in 20:00. Ruby Dasaro and Lauren Kate Garceau continue to look better with every race and placed 38th and 43rd in 20:54 & 20:58, respectively. Both are improving on their times from last year. Marie DeSorgher ran a strong race to place 101st in 24:01, Elora Menard 111th in 25:03, and Kate Storms 127th in 23:05. Ruby, Lauren Kate, Marie, and Elora all ran converted times that would be a season or personal best. The girls placed ninth as a team out of 17 complete teams.
The varsity boys closed out our racing for the day, and all seven guys ran personal best when their times were converted to 5k times. Porter Hurteau ran the smartest and most complete race so far in his young career, placing fourth in 16:10, a 36-second improvement over last year's time. This is a time that puts him fourth on the BFA All-Time List. Teddy Tremblay looked like himself again to place 22nd in 16:53, a time that puts him ninth on the BFA All-Time list, a 2:24 improvement over last year's time. Will Hughes ran another strong race to place 34th in 17:12, a 56-second improvement. Jacoby Soter finished hard over the few 100 meters to garnish the last medal in the race, placing 75th in 18:15. Toby Hurteau was 82nd in 18:26. Both Jacoby and Toby's times converted would give them times well below 19 minutes for the first time in their young racing careers. Brayden Vincent and Carter Veronneau ran the best I've seen them race yet this year. Brayden placed 126th in 20:05 and Carter 137th in 20:28. The guys would place seventh as a team out of 21 complete teams. BFA races next Saturday at the Richford Invitational as a final tune-up before the state championships a week later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.