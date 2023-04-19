The BFA-St. Albans track and field team traveled to South Burlington for a 12 school Meet on Tuesday, April 18. The weather was certainly much different than our first two Meets–very cool and some rain made for tough conditions to improve on any Personal Best, but we did have individuals able to still manage to do just that. The girls team had 12 Personal Bests and the boys team 19. Porter Hurteau was BFA's only double winner for the team, winning the 800m and 1500m. Other event winners were Tyler Rangel in Javelin, Lauren-Kate Garceau 3000m, and Lauryn Johnson in Javelin. Lauryn and teammate Aiyan Auer are Ranked first and second in Vermont for the Javelin. Porter Hurteau is ranked in the top ranked boy in the 800m in Vermont. The team travels to North Country for a rive team Meet on Wednesday, April 26.
Results
Girls 100m
6. Karli Holland 14.14
17. Tessa Sweeney 14.88
23. Alayna Carpenter 15.11
31. Peyton Hunsicker 15.29
32. Aiyana Auer 15.33
42. Paula Marras Gimenez 15.72
68. Samantha White 17.36 PR
Boys 100m
17. Tyler Rangel 12.75
20. Kodee Barratt 12.85
27. Asher St.Pierre 13.09
41. Sam Lacroix 13.45
45. Colin Langlois 13.54
46. Edan Peters 13.64
50. Ethan Barbieri 13.81
52. Brayden Vincent 13,84
53. Jack Lagrow 13.90
68. Landon Corrigan 14.59
83. Hayden Stanislas 15.50 PR
84. Tristan Boomhover 16.30
85. Paxton Getty 16.37 PR
Girls 200m
9. Karli Holland 29.99
22. Elora Menard 31.98
26. Alyana Carpenter 32.46
41. Paula Marras Gimnez 33.73
43. Lila Dumont 33.87
Boys 200m
33. Brayden Vincent 28.51
39. Nico Lazar 29.04
40. Ethan Barbieri 29.04
42. Nolan Howrigan 29.28
44. Theo DeCiantis 29.65 PR
50. Sam Lacroix 30.44
51. Jack Lagrow 30.59
58. Sam Hurteau 33.48
Girls 400m
15. Kate Storms 1:16.42
Boys 400m
2. Will Hughes 53.33
16. Brayden Vincent 1:03.25
21. Nolan Howrigan 1:06.64
Girls 800m
2. Kaitlyn Lumbra 2:38.04 PR
15. Elora Menard 2:53.39 PR
19. Leah Fitgerald 3:00.91
21. Marie DeSorgher 3:03.38 PR
25. Tessa Sweeney 3:07.52 PR
Boys 800m
1. Porter Hurteau 2:01.81
9. Jacoby Soter 2:20.22 PR
10.Toby Hurteau 2:21.59 PR
31. Adam Kavanaugh 3:02.24
32. Terrence Lawrence 3:12.55 PR
Girls 1500m
3. Kaitlyn Lumbra 5:04.96
12. Lauren Kate Garceau 5:39.03
21. Marie DeSorgher 6:06.03
22. Leah Fitzgerald 6:09.24 PR
Boys 1500m
1. Porter Hurteau 4:14.19
3. Teddy Tremblay 4:31.34 PR
8. Jacoby Soter 4:43.23 PR
12. Toby Hurteau 4:54.41
18. Noah Lavigne 5:07.20 PR
34. Rowan McVicar 5:48.34
36. Adam Kavanaugh 5:49.22 PR
Girls 3000m
1. Lauren Kate Garceau 12:05.53
Boys 3000m
3. Teddy Tremblay 9:50.92 PR
15. Noah Lavigne 12:11.12
18. Rowan McVicar 15:49.25 PR
Girls 100m Hurdles
3. Lauryn Johnson 18.93
9. Maya Frost 21.53
Boys 110m Hurdles
4. Asher St.Pierre 20.99
Girls 300m Hurdles
6. Lauryn Johnson 57.38
Boys 300m hurdles
7. Asher St.Pierre 50.99
8. Kodee Barratt 55.81 PR
Girls 4X100m
2. Carpenter, Hunsicker,
Sweeney, Holland 57.04
Girls 4X400m
4. Holland, Lumbra,
Fitzgerald, Menard 4:46.95
Boys 4X400m
6. Howrigan, Tremblay,
Soter, P. Hurteau 4:07.16
Girls Shot Put
8. Maya Frost 25-7
16. Laurelle Boomhower 21-9.75
26. Lily Foisy 20-3
32. Rebecca Tetreault 18-2
39. MacKenzie Smith 14-1.75
Boys Shot Put
5. Tyler Rangel 35-0 PR
8. Colin Langlois 31-6
23. Ryan Desmond 26-6 PR
35. Sebastian Hogle 21-0.75
38. Hayden Stanislas 19-7
Girls Discus
11. Lily Foisy 62-4
19. Laurelle Boomhower 51-9
22. Rebecca Tetreault 50-7
24. Kate Storms 49-8
Boys Discus
18. Sebastian Hogle 71-11
38. Ryan Desmond 55-6 PR
Girls Javelin
1. Lauryn Johnson 104-5
2. Aiyana Auer 97-6
12. Kate Storms 57-4
13. Lily Foisy 56-9
18. MacKenzie Smith 53-6 PR
23. Anna Malboeuf 45-9
24. Rebecca Tetreault 44-11
Boys Javelin
1. Tyler Rangel 118-10
4. Colin Langlois 102-7
17. Ryan Desmond 80-6
20. Nico Lazar 73-7
22. Sam Hurteau 71-9
24. Landon Corrigan 70-0
29. Theo DeCiantis 64-0 PR
41. Tristan Boomhoover 35-4
Boys High Jump
4. Will Hughes 5-1
Girls Long Jump
7. Peyton Hunsicker 13-5 PR
19. Aiyana Auer 12-1
28. Lila Dumont 10-6
36. Samantha White 7-8.25 PR
Boys Long Jump
31. Tristan Boomhover 5-5.25 PR
