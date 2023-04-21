The BFA-St. Albans Comets tennis team hosted North Country on Thursday, April 20. The Comets earned four out of five wins in the singles match and took two losses in the doubles matches.
Comet tennis players are listed first in the results.
Singles
1. Aroa San Juan Mas won vs. Sofia Salled 6-4,6-2
2. Genevieve Laclair won vs. Grace Elwell 5-7,6-2, 10-4
3. Jaylin Bedard won vs. Jade Francis 6-2, 6-3.
4. Shelby Bechard won vs. Kate Lymon 6-0,6-0.
5. Sarah McConnell lost 5-7, 2-6. vs. Maya Auger.
Doubles
1. Lyla Rouleau and Mills Andersson lost 1-6, 4-6, vs. Heidi Cole and Lily Beauvais
2. Maura Thompson and Laurelle Boomhower lost 6-2, 6-2 vs. Natasha Godfrey and Cheska Adonis.
