BFA St. Albans girls tennis earned a 4-3 win over North Country High school on Thursday, May 5.
BFA coach Laura Laramee: "The team had a great showing from Senior Lydia Hodgeman and junior Genevieve Laclair, also Jaylin Bedard with a decisive win at 3rd singles. First doubles was our fourth win with an early retirement from the opposite team. The highlight match was definitely Genevieve Laclair clinching the match with a tiebreaker win."
BFA vs. U32 on Monday, May 2
Genevieve Laclair had a close match at number 2 singles, and Lydia Hodgeman had our only win at 1 singles.
